The Williston Basin Basketball Officials Association is currently looking for any individuals interested in becoming a registered basketball official with the North Dakota High School Activities Association.
To become a registered official, you must sign up, attend a rules clinic, take a mandatory test and attend periodic workshops with your local association. This is a great opportunity for high school and college students, as well as any interested adults that may want to officiate.
Any individual interested in becoming a basketball official should contact Larry Grondahl at 701-770-7897 before Oct. 18, so that they can be included in the upcoming Williston Basin Basketball Officials Association season schedule and get additional information as needed.