There will be an organizational meeting of the Williston Basin Basketball Officials Association on Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Williston Area Recreation Center in the meeting rooms adjacent to the parks and recreation offices.
This meeting is mandatory for all basketball officials that plan on working junior high, high school and college basketball this winter. All veteran officials, as well as any prospective new officials are asked to attend.
The upcoming season will be discussed, as well as discussion of the online rules clinic and testing applications that all officials will have to use, and all other information that is needed to prepare for the upcoming season.
For further information, please contact Larry Grondahl and 701-770-7897.