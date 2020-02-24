On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Williston Area Recreation Center played host to a Super Smash Bros. eSports tournament. It was the first tournament of its kind ever held at the ARC.
The competition featured eight teams of two players, and the winning players received a $50 gift card to GameStop, while the second place team each received $25 gift cards. Representing team Pizza and Bird, Jorge Cristaldo and Alejandro Cristaldo were the overall winners of the tournament.
As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. is a combat fighting crossover for the Nintendo Switch that features over 70 characters from different popular gaming titles such as Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong and Street Fighter II.
Of the 16 total participants, their ages ranged from 10 years old, all the way up to 27. The open-registration event, which was sponsored by Pro IT of Williston, was managed by ARC recreation coordinator Kazuma Kaneko. Kaneko states that the hardest part of organizing a brand new tournament was simply figuring out how to get started.
"I've actually wanted to do this for quite a while now, I just didn't know the first steps of it," Kaneko tells the Williston Herald. "eSports is getting big, so I found a parks and recreation center in Colorado that was already doing it. I reached out to see what they were doing and I got some really good insight about how to organize it and what games to play. Eventually, we'd like to organize something like this once or twice a month."
The ARC was not the only place holding an eSports tournament over the weekend as eight Williston High School students participated in the Bismarck State College ESports Invitational as well. Competing in games such as Rocket League and League of Legends, high schoolers can earn college scholarships for their gaming skills.
According to Kaneko, he believes the growing popularity of the eSports genre is due to the inclusive nature of the gaming community. "I really like it because it involves everybody. We're always running sports programs like baseball and basketball, and there are kids that don't play those kind of sports," Kaneko adds. "eSports is a good way for those kids to come into the facility and actually get exposed to other things, and they can get their social interactions here as well. It's open to virtually anyone."