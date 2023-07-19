Froid Post 49 came to Williston for the 15U team to host a doubleheader at Ardean Aafedt Field on Tuesday night. Williston was hot heading into the game after they won four straight games against Eastern Montana teams.
They played Sidney and Wolf Point over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. In the four games Williston outscored their opponents 68-28.
Williston looked to keep their momentum going against the Froid and were successful in the endeavor. The team split the two games against Post 49 in a close 6-5 loss in the first game and took a narrow 4-3 victory in game two.
In the first game of the series Williston got on the board first with a Carter Suchy RBI single. Eden Mortenson followed Suchy and blasted a two run shot in the first inning to extend the lead. Williston led the game all the way until the seventh inning when Froid rallied back with a six run inning to give Post 49 the edge in the loss for Williston.
Mortenson led the team in RBI's with three and Suchy added two more for Williston.
Williston regrouped from the game one loss and were locked in defensively in game two in the 4-3 win. Williston was up one run heading into the top of the seventh inning before Froid tied the game up and forced Williston to bat. The winning run Jaxon Tamez reached first base from a walk and got into scoring position after he stole second base. Suchy stepped to the plate and hit a single that batted in the game winning run for Williston.
The win marked the last regular season game for Williston before they compete in the regional tournament starting July 26 and lasting through July 30. Williston finished the season 13-19.