The Williston 13U baseball team dropped a game against the Minot Aces in the Babe Ruth 13U State Tournament on Thursday, July 22.
Williston fell to Minot 6-3 in a game in the consolation side of the bracket, and a big inning late in the game was the deciding factor in the game.
Despite the three-run rally from Minot, in the sixth inning, Williston stayed close with the Aces throughout the game.
After Minot scored two runs in the second inning, Williston tied the game back up at 2-2 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Even after Minot took a 6-2 lead in the seventh inning, Williston scored one more run to finish the game close.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
In that fourth inning, Williston used a two-out rally to tie the game.
Justin Irgens kicked things off after the two outs, hitting a ground ball and reaching on an error. McCrae Heller batted next and singled, advancing Irgens to second base.
Caleb Bernal was able to drive Irgens in for Williston’s first run by hitting a line drive single to left field. During the play, Heller and Bernal advanced to third and second base respectively.
Ashton Nickoloff came up next, hitting a hard ground ball and reaching on an error, which also scored Heller to tie the game.
In the seventh inning, Williston’s run came after Jaxon Jeannotte drew a walk and brought in Eden Mortenson to score.
Bernal and Jeannotte finished the game with one run batted in each for Williston, and Bernal led the team with two hits. Heller, Robert Mendoza and Jax Tamez each had one hit as well.