The Williston 13U baseball team fell behind early and lost 2-0 to the Jamestown Eagles in a Babe Ruth State Tournament game on Wednesday, July 21.
It was a close game, as Williston wasn’t far behind Jamestown throughout the contest, but the Eagles did just enough to get the win and advance to the winner’s side of the bracket.
Jamestown scored one run in each of the first and third inning to make up its small lead.
Williston was able to get some runners on base, but they weren’t quite able to string together any scoring opportunities.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Justin Irgens and Eden Mortenson were able to each register a hit for Williston, which were both singles. Three other players, Lucas Finders, Rhett Carns and Ashton Nickoloff, each had one walk as well.
Williston’s best chance to score came in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Nickoloff led off the inning by being hit by a pitch, and after one out, Robert Mendoza was also hit by a pitch. During Mendoza’s at-bat, Nickoloff was able to advance to third base on a passed ball.
After Mendoza got on base, though, Williston wasn’t able to bring the runners home.
Williston also got a pair of runners on base in the third inning. Carns and Finders both drew a walk but were left stranded.
On the mound for Williston, Jaxon Jeannotte got the start and pitched six strong innings. He allowed two runs to score but only gave up four hits and struck out 12 batters.
Caleb Bernal pitched one inning in relief and struck out a batter.
The state tournament for the 13-year-old Babe Ruth league lasts until Sunday, July 25. With the loss, Williston will play on Thursday, July 22 in the consolation side of the bracket at 10 a.m. at Grondahl Field.
Williston will play either Grand Forks or Dickinson.