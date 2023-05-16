Williams County Track and Field 23

The Williams County track and field team will travel to Minot on Saturday for the Class 'B' North West Region Track and Field Meet. 

Williams County (Tioga/Ray) traveled to Rugby High School to compete in the Panther Booster Invitational on Monday.

Williams County, along with 18 other schools, competed hard to get their last qualifying athletes before the Class "B" North West Region Track and Field Meet on Saturday.



