Williams County (Tioga/Ray) traveled to Rugby High School to compete in the Panther Booster Invitational on Monday.Williams County, along with 18 other schools, competed hard to get their last qualifying athletes before the Class "B" North West Region Track and Field Meet on Saturday.Williams County took 12th place in both the girls (18.5 total points) and boys (20 total points) events.Results, boys100 meters45. Neil Person 15.23aPR200 meters12. Hunter Davis 25.55a19. Rylan Hollingshead 26.32a48. Neil Person 32.41a400 meters6. Rocker Aguilar 55.79aPR8. Hunter Davis 56.85a11. Lane Ray 57.77aPR12. Rylan Hollingshead 58.42a27. Neil Person 1:12.11a800 meters5. Rocker Aguilar 2:13.99aPR23. Walker Sheldon 2:34.53aPR28. Kysten Keever 2:36.10aSR1,600 meters14. Walker Sheldon 5:36.40aPR19. Austin Fretheim 5:38.85a23. Kysten Keever 5:50.78a3,200 meters8. Austin Fretheim 13:04.72a300m hurdles16. Rylan Hollingshead 53.49aShot put28. Lane Ray 30-09.0036. Kelby Kupper 28-10.00Discus10. Kelby Kupper 101-0220. Lane Ray 89-04PRJavelin33. Neil Person 62-01Results, girls100 meters15. Cheyenne Hayes 13.77aPR22. Maelee Cancade 14.07a23. Marin Newsom 14.08aPR31. Amanda Kingston 14.51a44. Ava Wallin 14.97a54. Leah Placek 15.34a200 meters19. Cheyenne Hayes 29.86a24. Maelee Cancade 30.29a27. Amanda Kingston 30.66a28. Anna Bishop 30.74a32. Marin Newsom 31.02a45. Ava Wallin 32.30a48. Leah Placek 32.71a400 meters10. Anna Bishop 1:06.83a12. Erika Ketelson 1:07.63a21. Ava Wallin 1:10.79aPR27. Marin Newsom 1:13.35aSR1,600 meters7. Avery Littlefield 6:11.81aShot put29. Jordan Horn 24-00.0041. Leah Placek 20-11.0046. Crystal Borja 20-00.0048. Petra Peterson 18-03.00Discus21. Jordan Horn 73-0842. Petra Peterson 51-1144. Crystal Borja 49-01Javelin5. Cheyenne Hayes 98-0415. Ava Wallin 75-10PRHigh jump8. Maelee Cancade 4-06.00