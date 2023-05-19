JD Williams signs to NDSU

JD Williams signed his letter of intent to continue his track career at North Dakota State University.

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

Williston High School's JD Williams declared Thursday that he will be continuing his track and field career at North Dakota State University when he signed his letter of intent.

His accomplishments during his track career include: breaking the school records for the 100 meters and the 200 meters, tying the school's long jump record, and being a part of the relay groups that broke the 4x100 and 4x200 school records. He also was the team's jumper MVP the last two years. 



