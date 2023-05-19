Williston High School's JD Williams declared Thursday that he will be continuing his track and field career at North Dakota State University when he signed his letter of intent.
His accomplishments during his track career include: breaking the school records for the 100 meters and the 200 meters, tying the school's long jump record, and being a part of the relay groups that broke the 4x100 and 4x200 school records. He also was the team's jumper MVP the last two years.
Williams has been excelling in every event he has competed in since he joined the track program when he was a sophomore. Originally wanting to play basketball when he entered high school, Williams knew after placing fourth in state in long jump that track was going to be his chosen path.
"For me, I was a basketball player. I didn’t want to do any other sport. I wanted to play basketball. Growing up not being that tall, I thought ‘ah’ all I gotta do is work harder. I started lifting weights getting my jumps right. When I did track my first year in my sophomore year, it was a big change from there to taking fourth at state. Then I thought I could be really good at this, and I just went from there,” Williams said.
Coach Tyler Quilling spoke about Williams' work ethic and character when asked who North Dakota State was getting.
“Ever since I met him from the day that I got hired, he came up to me and was super excited I got hired," Quilling said. "He said that he had already been working by himself all offseason, not even having a coach. He was just going to work on sprints and jumps all by himself. Since I met him, he is one of the hardest-working kids on the team; he is super technical and wants to get everything done correctly and go as far as he can.”
Playing a sport at a Div. I school has been a dream of Williams' since he was a kid, and through his hard work, he has made that dream a reality.
“I am really excited to be going to NDSU. It’s a big D-1 school; they win the conference every year. So I am hoping to just be a big addition to the team and help out. It has always been a dream since I was a kid to go D-1 no matter what sport it was, so this was a big step toward that,” Williams said.