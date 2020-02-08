In the match against Century, things started out well for the Coyotes as Williston won the first two matches of the afternoon.
At 145 pounds, WHS sophomore Cutter Jones faced off against Century's Cole Radenz, and controlled action throughout. Jones held a 4-0 lead after the first period, and a 7-2 advantage after the second, going on to win a 7-3 decision.
In the next matchup at 152 pounds, junior Branden Norpel of Williston dispatched Century freshman Jax Gums by a final tally of 14-2 in a major decision victory. Unfortunately for the Coyotes, that proved to be the final highlight of the match as Century reeled off 68 unanswered team points for a decisive victory over Williston.