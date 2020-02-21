It was Senior Night on Friday, Feb. 21 for the Williston Coyotes at Jon Cole Gymnasium. On senior night
In the girls contest, things started out well initially for Williston, however, they started to fall behind midway through the first half due to ball security issues and cold shooting. By halftime, the visiting Jamestown Bluejays enjoyed a 34-23 edge over the Coyotes.
WHS started out the second half on a brief 5-0 run, but then Jamestown fired back with better execution, and took advantage of more Coyote mistakes on the offensive end. With 10:36 remaining, the Bluejays had amassed a 50-33 lead. A Shelby Meyer three ball with less than eight minutes to go cut the Jamestown lead to seven.
Williston put enough offensive possessions together down the stretch to hang around, but eventually were defeated by Jamestown 68-56. Senior Bridget Carvey posted a team highs in points and rebounds for the Coyotes with 17 and 13 respectively. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Douglas notched 13 points, and Meyer concluded the evening with 11.
In the boys matchup, Williston had their hands full contending with the defending state champions.
Up next for both Coyote squads, they will travel to Watford City for the regular season finale on Tuesday, Feb. 25.