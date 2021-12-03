Williston's Kellan Larson (orange headgear) nearly pins his opponent during a match at the Sidney Eagle Invitational in Sidney, MT. Larson eventually defeated his opponent in his match. Larson's opponent was a top-five individual placer at state last year.
Dillan Schorfheide • The Sidney Herald
Williston head wrestling coach Gresh Jones gives instructions to one of his wrestlers during Williston's first dual on Friday, Dec. 3. Williston took an early 24-9 lead over Custer County, MT.
The Williston High School boy’s wrestling team started the Sidney Eagle Invitational strong on Friday, Dec. 3.
Williston defeated Custer County High School, MT in what was the Coyotes’ first dual of the invitational. Custer County has multiple returning state placers on the roster this year, and Williston was able to do well against them.
The invitational will also take place on Saturday, Dec. 4.
In total, more than 20 teams were present. More than half the teams were from different classes in Montana, but other North Dakota schools (Minot, Bowman/Beach, Dickinson and Watford City) were also present or invited.
There were even a few teams from Idaho and one team each from Illinois, Washington, Ohio and South Dakota, so the Coyotes will get plenty of exposure and experience from the weekend.