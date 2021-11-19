There are two major changes coming to the Williston High School wrestling program this season.
The first is they have a new coach with a ton of experience, and the second is that girls wrestling is now a NDHSAA-sponsored activity.
Gresh Jones, a former Sidney High School wrestler, was hired as the new head coach at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
During Jones' high school career he was a four-time individual state champion, and in college he was a two-time All American.
As for girls wrestling, Williston's athletic director Robert Conley said if they are able to get enough girls to join they will most definitely form an all-girls team.
Girls wrestling isn't new per se, it's just sanctioned by the NDHSAA, and will have an NDHSAA state tournament.
And it's not new to Williston either. In fact, last year WHS had one girl wrestler—Claudia Promschmidt.
Right now, Conley said they're working on trying to recruit girls to sign-up.
"We just want to get as many who want to compete and want to wrestle," Conley said. "If there's anybody that wants to do it, we encourage them to come out."
So far it looks like Minot High School is the only school in the WDA that will form its own girls wrestling team for this upcoming season. There's no word on any other school in the WDA creating one.
Wrestling practice started on Nov. 8. A roster isn't published yet, but here's a look at the schedule.
- Saturday, Nov. 20 @ Minot High School (Minot Early Bird Tournament)
- Friday, Dec. 3 8:30 a.m. @ Sidney High School (Dual)
- Saturday, Dec. 4 9 a.m. @ Sidney High School (Tournament)
- Friday, Dec. 10 3 p.m. @ Rapid City Civic Center (Rapid City Invite Tournament)
- Friday, Dec. 17 TBD @ Jamestown High School (Triangular vs. Jamestown, Turtle Mountain)
- Saturday, Dec. 18 10:30 a.m. @ Valley City High School (Tournament)
- Monday, Dec. 20 4 p.m. vs. Sidney, Bismarck Legacy (Triangular @ Williston High School)
- Thursday, Jan. 6 7:30 p.m. @ Mandan High School (Dual)
- Friday, Jan. 7 TBD @ Bismarck Civic Center (Tournament against multiple schools)
- Saturday, Jan. 8 TBD @ Bismarck Civic Center (Tournament against multiple schools)
- Friday, Jan. 14 9 a.m. @ Custer County High School (Miles City Tournament)
- Tuesday, Jan. 18 7 p.m. @ Sidney High School (Dual)
- Friday, Jan. 21 TBD @ Fargo Davies High School (Tournament)
- Saturday, Jan. 22 TBD @ Fargo Davies High School (Tournament)
- Friday, Jan. 28 4 p.m. vs. Bismarck High and Bismarck St. Mary’s (Triangular @ Williston High School)
- Saturday, Jan. 29 Noon @ Dickinson High School (Dual)
- Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 7 p.m. vs. Minot Magicians (Dual @ Williston High School, Date Changed from 11-23-21)
- Saturday, Feb. 5 1 p.m. @ Watford City High School (Triangular vs. Watford City and Bismarck Century)
- Saturday, Feb. 12 is the Regional Tournament. The time is still to be determined but it will be held at Jamestown High School.
- Thursday, Feb. 17 through Feb. 19 is the State Tournament. The time is still to be determined but it will be at the Fargodome.