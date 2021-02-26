The Williston High School wrestling team placed eighth overall at the North Dakota High School Activities Association Class A state wrestling tournament, and multiple individual wrestlers placed well during the competition on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19.
The highest individual finishers for Williston were Comstock Krenz and Christian Minton, who placed second and third, respectively, in their respective weight classes.
Both have been solid wrestlers for Williston this season, so their finishes at the state competition are not surprising.
Krenz took second place in the 182 weight class, losing by fall (at 1:32) to Brandt Kringlie from Bismarck in the first place match.
Minton earned third place by winning the third place match with a pin at 3:39 in the match over Jonah Schuldheisz from Valley City. Minton won third place in the 195 weight class.
A few other Williston wrestlers were able to place.
Aaron Morris took seventh place in the 106 weight class by defeating Gage Glaser from Dickinson in the seventh place match. Morris won by pin at 2:41.
Also taking seventh place was Kaleb Minton, winning the seventh place match in the 132 weight class. He also defeated a Dickinson wrestler, Trenton Gillen, by an 11-7 decision.
Wyatt Hansen lost in the fifth place match in the 126 weight class, but he got sixth place for his performance. He lost to Dickinson’s Houston Crimmins 15-6 in the fifth place match.
Cutter Jones was the other placer for Williston, taking fourth place in the 152 weight class with a 19-4 loss in the third place match to West Fargo’s Nicholas Anderson.
Overall, Bismarck High took first as a team with 313.5 points. Bismarck Century took second, followed by Valley City and Jamestown.
Bismarck St. Mary’s took fifth, Dickinson took sixth, Minot took seventh and Williston finished eighth. There were 21 total teams that competed, so Williston did well and finished well in the top half of teams.