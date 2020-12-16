The Williston High School varsity wrestling team started its season off by splitting its duals during a season-opening triangular on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Williston hosted Dickinson and Watford City as its two opponents, and the Coyotes lost to Dickinson to open the triangular, but defeated Watford City.
Dickinson defeated Williston 44-27, in what was a pretty competitive matchup, and Williston defeated the under-manned Watford City squad 63-12.
Williston found itself trailing Dickinson early in the dual, but the Coyotes soon found their footing and caught up to the Midgets, before the Midgets closed out the team win.
Brandon Norpel kicked off the rally that the Coyotes used to come back after an early deficit and tie the match.
Norpel managed to keep the individual score of his matchup at 2-2 going into the third round, and after scoring a near-pin and gaining control the rest of the way, Norpel got a 5-2 decision to bring Williston to within seven points of Dickinson’s lead (16-9), after some earlier bouts resulted in a 16-6 Dickinson lead.
Up next for Williston was Korbyn Draper, and he wasted no time in boosting his team’s score.
Draper dominated his Dickinson opponent from the moment the match started, and just a minute into the first round, he pinned his opponent and brought Williston to a much more manageable one-point (16-15) deficit.
Dickinson extended its lead to 21-15 after Draper’s pin, but the Coyotes were just a pin away from tying the match up.
And that pin came from Landon Riely.
Riley had a clear advantage over his opponent after the first round, and during the short break between the first and second rounds, his opponent looked tired already.
Capitalizing off his dominant first-round performance, Riely pinned his opponent in the second round and got the six points needed to tie the dual up at 21 overall.
After Riely’s pin, though, Williston only amassed six more points, while Dickinson ran away with the score for the win.
Dickinson faced Watford City right after defeating Williston, and Watford City, who had less than 10 wrestlers present, lost 63-6.
After that, Williston closed out the evening with a 63-12 win over Watford City.
The next event for Williston is a triangular on Saturday, Dec. 19 on the road at Bismarck St. Mary’s. Bismarck High School is the third team that will be present at the triangular.
Dillan Schorfheide, the sports reporter for the Sidney Herald contributed to the writing of this story.