There are more things to be happy about regarding Williston High wrestling.
On Monday, the WDA named Williston the WDA Team of the Week because of how well the team competed on Nov. 20.
The website states that the team, “had a solid start to the season with several wrestlers placing high at the Minot Early Bird Tournament on Nov. 20.”
Although no team scores were kept on Nov. 20, individual wrestlers did rank and Williston saw five wrestlers win in their weight classes.
Those winners were Elizabeth Greco for the girls, and Cayden Folsom, Cutter Jones, Korbyn Draper and Landon Riely for the boys.
Deaja Sundquist placed second for the girls while Kellan Larson and Tyson Rice placed second in their class for the boys.
Aaron Morris, Wyatt Hansen and Kaleb Minton placed third for the boys.
This season, the Coyotes have a jam-packed, diverse roster with a good balance between familiar names and new names.
Some familiar names and names to look for this season include those who placed on Saturday—Cayden Folsom, Cutter Jones, Korbyn Draper, Landon Riely, Wyatt Hansen and Kaleb Minton to name a few.
There’s also several girls on the team, which is more than last year and there are a ton of freshmen and sophomores.
In total, according to the NDHSAA website, there are 32 names on the wrestling roster and making up the roster are 12 freshmen, nine sophomores, six juniors and five seniors.
Here’s a look at their roster, which can be found on the NDHSAA website:
Brooklyn Waldron, sophomore
Tyus Passler, freshman
Colton Adams, freshman
Levi Vachal, freshman
Brogan Sletto , sophomore
Cutter Jones, senior
Aaron Morris, sophomore
Kellan Larson, freshman
Vernon Copenhaver, freshman
Cayden Folsom, sophomore
Jack Coles, junior
Hunter Norpel, freshman
Drew Scott, sophomore
Katelyn Kolness, freshman
Kaleb Minton, sophomore
Daeja Sundquist, sophomore
Micah Larson, junior
Elizabeth Greco, senior
Michael Vigness, senior
Cody Crosland, freshman
Dante Novembre, sophomore
Ty Wiedrich, sophomore
Keaton Anderson, junior
Korbyn Draper, junior
Landon Riely, freshman
Malachi Marquette, senior
Izaiah Stonehocker, freshman
Deklan Haugen, senior
Ghent Boyer, freshman
Dawson Reese, freshman
Wade Isom, junior
Pasqual Murillo, junior
The Coyotes will have another opportunity to show what they’re capable of and how hard they worked on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 when they travel to Sidney, Montana for a tournament.
They will be facing several teams including the highly regarded Sidney Eagles.
Last year when Williston wrestled against Sidney they were blown out and didn’t score a single point.
However, with a new head coach (Gresh Jones who was a four-time state champion for the Sidney Eagles), new wrestlers and even more experience, the Williston Coyotes can do well.
The tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. MST on Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. MST on Dec. 4.