The Williston High School wrestling team got back to action over the weekend and found a lot of success.
Williston competed in the Fargo Metro Duals on Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22, and the Coyotes came away with six wins and no losses, according to a Western Dakota Association Twitter post.
The WDA website didn’t have results for every dual Williston had, but some of the scores were posted online.
The WDA website shows that Williston defeated Turtle Mountain Community High School 78-6, and a story from the Devils Lake Journal shows that Williston defeated Devils Lake 63-9.
On top of that, the North Dakota High School Activities Association website shows that Williston defeated Fargo South 78-6 and West Fargo Sheyenne 42-24.
WHS athletic director Robert Conley also posted on Twitter that the Coyotes defeated Moorhead, Minnesota 51-21, and Williston also defeated West Fargo.
Full results weren’t posted for the duals with West Fargo Sheyenne, Fargo South, West Fargo or Moorhead, but full results were posted for the duals with Turtle Mountain and Devils Lake.
Here are the results from those matches.
Williston 78, Turtle Mountain 6
106: Kellan Larson, W, over Logan Charboneau by pin, :27
113: Aaron Morris, W, Benjamin Trottier by pin, :52
120: Jack Coles, W, over Ray Trottier by pin, 1:25
126: Wyatt Hansen, W, over Brayden Starr by pin, 1:30
132: Wade Isom, W, over Gage Lunday by pin, 3:02
138: Deklan Haugen, W, won by forfeit
145: Kaleb Minton, W, won by forfeit
152: Cutter Jones, W, over Keon Laducer by pin, 2:43
160: Micah Larson, W, over Wyatt Goulet by pin, 2:28
170: Colton Adams, W, over Keyun Martin by pin, 3:23
182: Korbyn Draper, W, over Bronson Gourneau by pin, :53
195: Malachi Marquette, W, won by forfeit
220: Landon Riley, W, over Ryzon Allery by pin, :53
285: Gabriel Parisien, TM, won by forfeit
Williston 63, Devils Lake 9
126: Wyatt Hansen (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) forfeit
132: Wade Isom (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) forfeit
138: Drew Scott (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) forfeit
145: Kaleb Minton (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) forfeit
152: James Charboneau (Devils Lake) over Micheal Vigness (Williston) Dec 7-5
160: Micah Larson (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) forfeit
170: Colton Adams (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) forfeit
182: Korbyn Draper (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) forfeit
195: Malachi Marquette (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) forfeit
220: Landon Riley (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) forfeit
285: Double forfeit
106: Kellan Larson (Williston) over Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) Dec 6-2
113: Cayden Folsom (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) forfeit
120: Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) over Jack Coles (Williston) Fall 3:12