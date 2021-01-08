WHS wrestling 2021

Williston’s Cutter Jones attempts to pin his opponent during a Triangular Jan. 7 between Williston, Bismarck and Legacy. Williston lost both duals.

 Photo courtesy of the Western Dakota Association

The Williston High School wrestling team lost both of its duals in a triangular match on Thursday, Jan. 7, where the Coyotes were matched up against Bismarck High and Bismarck Legacy.

Williston did well against Legacy, getting a fair amount of individual wins and losing only 50-25.

Here is the breakdown of the results by weight class in the dual, with “L” denoting a Legacy wrestler that won, and “W” denoting a Williston wrestler that won.

106: Nicolas Enzminger, L, over Cayden Folsom by pin, :57

113: Clark Thompson, L, over Aaron Morris by pin, 1:46

120: Jesse Thompson, L, over Jack Coles by pin, 3:03

126: Wyatt Hansen, W, over Jakob Blumhagen by 8-2 decision

132: Wade Isom, W, over Caden Eckroth by pin, 4:57

138: Kaleb Minton, W, over Cannon Bertch by pin, 2:41

145: Micah Larson, W, over Alfredo Jimenez by 17-5 major decision

152: Tim Kadrmas, L, over Cutter Jones by 3-2 decision

160: Draken Stugelmeyer, L, over Logan Dangerfield by tech. fall, 4:28

170: Weston Snyder, L, won by forfeit

182: Riley Martin, L, over Korbyn Draper by pin, 3:36

195: Ethan Mitchell, L, won by forfeit

220: Landon Riley, W, over Hunter Sabot by pin, 3:40

285: Haaken Jacobsen, L, over Quenten Glueckert by pin, 5:30

Williston dropped the dual against Bismarck 76-3, but both duals Thursday were non-conference duals. Here is the breakdown of which wrestlers won, with a “B” denoting a Bismarck wrestler that won.

106: Ben DeForest, B, over Cayden Folsom by pin, 1:14

113: Christian Tanefeu, B, over Aaron Morris by pin, 1:22

120: Wilfried Tanefeu, B, over Jack Coles by pin, 1:00

126: LJ Araujo, B, over Wyatt Hansen by pin, 1:43

132: Juan Flores, B, over Wade Isom by pin, 5:05

138: Parker Benz, B, over Kaleb Minton by pin, :43

145 pounds: Tate Olson, B, over Micah Larson, major dec., 13-0

152: Cutter Jones, W, over Isaac Peterson, 8-4

160: Kaden Renner, B, over Logan Dangerfield by pin, 3:07

170: Brock Fettig, B, won by forfeit

182: Brandt Kringlie, B, over Korbyn Draper, 3:36

195: Isaiah Huus, B, won by forfeit

220: Ethan Stewart, B, over Landon Riley by pin, :18

285: Brayden Moran, B, over Quentin Glueckert by pin, 1:56

Tags

Load comments