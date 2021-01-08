The Williston High School wrestling team lost both of its duals in a triangular match on Thursday, Jan. 7, where the Coyotes were matched up against Bismarck High and Bismarck Legacy.
Williston did well against Legacy, getting a fair amount of individual wins and losing only 50-25.
Here is the breakdown of the results by weight class in the dual, with “L” denoting a Legacy wrestler that won, and “W” denoting a Williston wrestler that won.
106: Nicolas Enzminger, L, over Cayden Folsom by pin, :57
113: Clark Thompson, L, over Aaron Morris by pin, 1:46
120: Jesse Thompson, L, over Jack Coles by pin, 3:03
126: Wyatt Hansen, W, over Jakob Blumhagen by 8-2 decision
132: Wade Isom, W, over Caden Eckroth by pin, 4:57
138: Kaleb Minton, W, over Cannon Bertch by pin, 2:41
145: Micah Larson, W, over Alfredo Jimenez by 17-5 major decision
152: Tim Kadrmas, L, over Cutter Jones by 3-2 decision
160: Draken Stugelmeyer, L, over Logan Dangerfield by tech. fall, 4:28
170: Weston Snyder, L, won by forfeit
182: Riley Martin, L, over Korbyn Draper by pin, 3:36
195: Ethan Mitchell, L, won by forfeit
220: Landon Riley, W, over Hunter Sabot by pin, 3:40
285: Haaken Jacobsen, L, over Quenten Glueckert by pin, 5:30
Williston dropped the dual against Bismarck 76-3, but both duals Thursday were non-conference duals. Here is the breakdown of which wrestlers won, with a “B” denoting a Bismarck wrestler that won.
106: Ben DeForest, B, over Cayden Folsom by pin, 1:14
113: Christian Tanefeu, B, over Aaron Morris by pin, 1:22
120: Wilfried Tanefeu, B, over Jack Coles by pin, 1:00
126: LJ Araujo, B, over Wyatt Hansen by pin, 1:43
132: Juan Flores, B, over Wade Isom by pin, 5:05
138: Parker Benz, B, over Kaleb Minton by pin, :43
145 pounds: Tate Olson, B, over Micah Larson, major dec., 13-0
152: Cutter Jones, W, over Isaac Peterson, 8-4
160: Kaden Renner, B, over Logan Dangerfield by pin, 3:07
170: Brock Fettig, B, won by forfeit
182: Brandt Kringlie, B, over Korbyn Draper, 3:36
195: Isaiah Huus, B, won by forfeit
220: Ethan Stewart, B, over Landon Riley by pin, :18
285: Brayden Moran, B, over Quentin Glueckert by pin, 1:56