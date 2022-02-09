WHS wrestling defeats Watford City, Century By The Williston Herald Staff Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021-2022 Williston High School wrestling team. Photo from the NDHSAA website × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? Address City State AlabamaAlaskaArizonaArkansasCaliforniaColoradoConnecticutDelawareFloridaGeorgiaHawaiiIdahoIllinoisIndianaIowaKansasKentuckyLouisianaMaineMarylandMassachusettsMichiganMinnesotaMississippiMissouriMontanaNebraskaNevadaNew HampshireNew JerseyNew MexicoNew YorkNorth CarolinaNorth DakotaOhioOklahomaOregonPennsylvaniaRhode IslandSouth CarolinaSouth DakotaTennesseeTexasUtahVermontVirginiaWashingtonWashington D.C.West VirginiaWisconsinWyomingPuerto RicoUS Virgin IslandsArmed Forces AmericasArmed Forces PacificArmed Forces EuropeNorthern Mariana IslandsMarshall IslandsAmerican SamoaFederated States of MicronesiaGuamPalauAlberta, CanadaBritish Columbia, CanadaManitoba, CanadaNew Brunswick, CanadaNewfoundland, CanadaNova Scotia, CanadaNorthwest Territories, CanadaNunavut, CanadaOntario, CanadaPrince Edward Island, CanadaQuebec, CanadaSaskatchewan, CanadaYukon Territory, Canada Zip Code Country United States of AmericaUS Virgin IslandsUnited States Minor Outlying IslandsCanadaMexico, United Mexican StatesBahamas, Commonwealth of theCuba, Republic ofDominican RepublicHaiti, Republic ofJamaicaAfghanistanAlbania, People's Socialist Republic ofAlgeria, People's Democratic Republic ofAmerican SamoaAndorra, Principality ofAngola, Republic ofAnguillaAntarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)Antigua and BarbudaArgentina, Argentine RepublicArmeniaArubaAustralia, Commonwealth ofAustria, Republic ofAzerbaijan, Republic ofBahrain, Kingdom ofBangladesh, People's Republic ofBarbadosBelarusBelgium, Kingdom ofBelizeBenin, People's Republic ofBermudaBhutan, Kingdom ofBolivia, Republic ofBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswana, Republic ofBouvet Island (Bouvetoya)Brazil, Federative Republic ofBritish Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)British Virgin IslandsBrunei DarussalamBulgaria, People's Republic ofBurkina FasoBurundi, Republic ofCambodia, Kingdom ofCameroon, United Republic ofCape Verde, Republic ofCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChad, Republic ofChile, Republic ofChina, People's Republic ofChristmas IslandCocos (Keeling) IslandsColombia, Republic ofComoros, Union of theCongo, Democratic Republic ofCongo, People's Republic ofCook IslandsCosta Rica, Republic ofCote D'Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of theCyprus, Republic ofCzech RepublicDenmark, Kingdom ofDjibouti, Republic ofDominica, Commonwealth ofEcuador, Republic ofEgypt, Arab Republic ofEl Salvador, Republic ofEquatorial Guinea, Republic ofEritreaEstoniaEthiopiaFaeroe IslandsFalkland Islands (Malvinas)Fiji, Republic of the Fiji IslandsFinland, Republic ofFrance, French RepublicFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabon, Gabonese RepublicGambia, Republic of theGeorgiaGermanyGhana, Republic ofGibraltarGreece, Hellenic RepublicGreenlandGrenadaGuadaloupeGuamGuatemala, Republic ofGuinea, Revolutionary People's Rep'c ofGuinea-Bissau, Republic ofGuyana, Republic ofHeard and McDonald IslandsHoly See (Vatican City State)Honduras, Republic ofHong Kong, Special Administrative Region of ChinaHrvatska (Croatia)Hungary, Hungarian People's RepublicIceland, Republic ofIndia, Republic ofIndonesia, Republic ofIran, Islamic Republic ofIraq, Republic ofIrelandIsrael, State ofItaly, Italian RepublicJapanJordan, Hashemite Kingdom ofKazakhstan, Republic ofKenya, Republic ofKiribati, Republic ofKorea, Democratic People's Republic ofKorea, Republic ofKuwait, State ofKyrgyz RepublicLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanon, Lebanese RepublicLesotho, Kingdom ofLiberia, Republic ofLibyan Arab JamahiriyaLiechtenstein, Principality ofLithuaniaLuxembourg, Grand Duchy ofMacao, Special Administrative Region of ChinaMacedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic ofMadagascar, Republic ofMalawi, Republic ofMalaysiaMaldives, Republic ofMali, Republic ofMalta, Republic ofMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritania, Islamic Republic ofMauritiusMayotteMicronesia, Federated States ofMoldova, Republic ofMonaco, Principality ofMongolia, Mongolian People's RepublicMontserratMorocco, Kingdom ofMozambique, People's Republic ofMyanmarNamibiaNauru, Republic ofNepal, Kingdom ofNetherlands AntillesNetherlands, Kingdom of theNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaragua, Republic ofNiger, Republic of theNigeria, Federal Republic ofNiue, Republic ofNorfolk IslandNorthern Mariana IslandsNorway, Kingdom ofOman, Sultanate ofPakistan, Islamic Republic ofPalauPalestinian Territory, OccupiedPanama, Republic ofPapua New GuineaParaguay, Republic ofPeru, Republic ofPhilippines, Republic of thePitcairn IslandPoland, Polish People's RepublicPortugal, Portuguese RepublicPuerto RicoQatar, State ofReunionRomania, Socialist Republic ofRussian FederationRwanda, Rwandese RepublicSamoa, Independent State ofSan Marino, Republic ofSao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic ofSaudi Arabia, Kingdom ofSenegal, Republic ofSerbia and MontenegroSeychelles, Republic ofSierra Leone, Republic ofSingapore, Republic ofSlovakia (Slovak Republic)SloveniaSolomon IslandsSomalia, Somali RepublicSouth Africa, Republic ofSouth Georgia and the South Sandwich IslandsSpain, Spanish StateSri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic ofSt. HelenaSt. Kitts and NevisSt. LuciaSt. Pierre and MiquelonSt. Vincent and the GrenadinesSudan, Democratic Republic of theSuriname, Republic ofSvalbard & Jan Mayen IslandsSwaziland, Kingdom ofSweden, Kingdom ofSwitzerland, Swiss ConfederationSyrian Arab RepublicTaiwan, Province of ChinaTajikistanTanzania, United Republic ofThailand, Kingdom ofTimor-Leste, Democratic Republic ofTogo, Togolese RepublicTokelau (Tokelau Islands)Tonga, Kingdom ofTrinidad and Tobago, Republic ofTunisia, Republic ofTurkey, Republic ofTurkmenistanTurks and Caicos IslandsTuvaluUganda, Republic ofUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Kingdom of Great Britain & N. IrelandUruguay, Eastern Republic ofUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuela, Bolivarian Republic ofViet Nam, Socialist Republic ofWallis and Futuna IslandsWestern SaharaYemenZambia, Republic ofZimbabwe Phone How would you like to pay? Name Credit Card CVV Zip Code Expiration JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec 20222023202420252026202720282029203020312032 I Agree to the Subscription Terms of Use. This service will be automatically renewed and your credit card billed once it nears expiration CAPTCHA Secure transaction. Cancel anytime. × You're all set! Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in. Rate: Begins: Ends: Transaction ID: A receipt was sent to your email. OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School wrestling team won its two most recent matches, defeating Watford City and Bismarck Century on Saturday, Feb. 5.Williston defeated Watford City by a score of 57-15, and the Coyotes defeated Century by a score of 44-21.All results and records are from the Western Dakota Association website.After the two wins, the Coyotes have an overall 11-6 record and an even 5-5 conference record.Here is a look at the Coyotes’ results from Feb. 5.Williston 57, Watford City 15106: Kellan Larson, W, over Wyatt Boekelman by 2-0 decision113: Aaron Morris, W, over Stran Sorenson by pin, 2:47120: Jack Coles, W, over Izaak Boekelman by 8-2 decision126: Wyatt Hansen, W, won by forfeit132: Wade Isom, W over Brier Arnegard by 7-0 decision138: Tyson Rice, W, over Zane Wagoner by pin, 2:40145: Kaleb Minton, W, over Eli Leppell by pin, 2:53152: Cutter Jones, W, won by forfeit160: Cash Fladland, WC, over Michael Vigness by 11-5 decision170: Micah Larson, W, over Austin Wurgeler by pin, :15182: Colton Adams, W, won by forfeit195: Beau Matson, WC, over Korbyn Draper by pin, 1:06220: Landon Riley, W, over Conner Quintero by pin, 3:27285: Nivon Hayes, WC, over Malachi Marquette by pin, 1:43Williston 44, Century 21Feb. 5: Williston 44, Century 21106: Kellan Larson, W, over Seamus Kuklok by 9-2 decision113: Aaron Morris, W, over Riley Stair by pin, 1:15120: Jack Coles, W, over Ethan Kuntz by technical fall, 3:33126: Wyatt Hansen, W, over Brayden Morris by pin, :54132: Kaden DeCoteau, C, over Wade Isom by pin, 3:47138: Brody Ferderer, C, over Tyson Vetter by 8-4 decision145: Kaleb Minton, W, over Blake Ersland by pin, 3:50152: Cutter Jones, W, over Jax Gums by pin, 4:18160: Cole Radenz, C, over Michael Vigness by pin, 1:14170: Micah Larson, W, over Ole Taylor by 2-0 decision182: Darion Bitz, C, over Colton Adams by 9-6 decision195: Korbyn Draper, W, over Chance Gries by 7-0 decision220: Landon Riley, W, over Isaiah Kwandt by pin, 1:27285: Lykken Gensrich, C, over Malachi Marquette by 6-1 decision Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Watford City Williston High School Sport Heavy Athletics Wrestling Record Century Kellan Larson Team Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 18 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Meg-A-Latte celebrates 10 years in Williston St. Joe's receives $100,000 towards Early Childcare Center Whiting makes another Bakken purchase, announces 2022 plans Oil and gas activity north of Lake Sakakawea is stronger, following completion of WBI's North Bakken Expansion Oasis continues its Bakken transformation with Crestwood-OMP merger Plowzilla hits the streets Department of Interior rejects North Dakota claim to MHA Nation minerals Abandoned Wells information page posted, Continental changes, Exxon touts Low Carbon and more things to know this week in energy Human remains identified as that of Katelynn Berry Williams County lands another big fish — a data center that could soon be the world's largest Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back