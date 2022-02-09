2021-2022 WHS Wrestling Team Photo

The 2021-2022 Williston High School wrestling team.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The Williston High School wrestling team won its two most recent matches, defeating Watford City and Bismarck Century on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Williston defeated Watford City by a score of 57-15, and the Coyotes defeated Century by a score of 44-21.

All results and records are from the Western Dakota Association website.

After the two wins, the Coyotes have an overall 11-6 record and an even 5-5 conference record.

Here is a look at the Coyotes’ results from Feb. 5.

Williston 57, Watford City 15

106: Kellan Larson, W, over Wyatt Boekelman by 2-0 decision

113: Aaron Morris, W, over Stran Sorenson by pin, 2:47

120: Jack Coles, W, over Izaak Boekelman by 8-2 decision

126: Wyatt Hansen, W, won by forfeit

132: Wade Isom, W over Brier Arnegard by 7-0 decision

138: Tyson Rice, W, over Zane Wagoner by pin, 2:40

145: Kaleb Minton, W, over Eli Leppell by pin, 2:53

152: Cutter Jones, W, won by forfeit

160: Cash Fladland, WC, over Michael Vigness by 11-5 decision

170: Micah Larson, W, over Austin Wurgeler by pin, :15

182: Colton Adams, W, won by forfeit

195: Beau Matson, WC, over Korbyn Draper by pin, 1:06

220: Landon Riley, W, over Conner Quintero by pin, 3:27

285: Nivon Hayes, WC, over Malachi Marquette by pin, 1:43

Williston 44, Century 21

106: Kellan Larson, W, over Seamus Kuklok by 9-2 decision

113: Aaron Morris, W, over Riley Stair by pin, 1:15

120: Jack Coles, W, over Ethan Kuntz by technical fall, 3:33

126: Wyatt Hansen, W, over Brayden Morris by pin, :54

132: Kaden DeCoteau, C, over Wade Isom by pin, 3:47

138: Brody Ferderer, C, over Tyson Vetter by 8-4 decision

145: Kaleb Minton, W, over Blake Ersland by pin, 3:50

152: Cutter Jones, W, over Jax Gums by pin, 4:18

160: Cole Radenz, C, over Michael Vigness by pin, 1:14

170: Micah Larson, W, over Ole Taylor by 2-0 decision

182: Darion Bitz, C, over Colton Adams by 9-6 decision

195: Korbyn Draper, W, over Chance Gries by 7-0 decision

220: Landon Riley, W, over Isaiah Kwandt by pin, 1:27

285: Lykken Gensrich, C, over Malachi Marquette by 6-1 decision

