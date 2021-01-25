The Williston High School wrestling team split (1-1) at a Jan. 23 Conference Triangular in the Jon Cole Gym.
They lost 50-21 against Jamestown High School but won 57-21 over Turtle Mountain Community High School.
Despite the loss against Jamestown, the Coyotes still had three wrestlers pin their opponents.
Kaleb Minton, Micah Larson and Christian Minton each had a pin in the Jamestown dual.
And during the Turtle Mountain dual, Tyson Rice and Korbyn Draper each pinned their opponent.
Williston will head to Sidney for its next dual against the Sidney Eagles on Jan. 29.
The non-conference dual will start at 7 p.m. central time.