The Williston High School wrestling team is rolling, currently on a winning streak against top teams in the state including Bismarck (32-30), a team they had not beaten in a dual since 2001.
After their Bismarck win, the Coyotes continued the momentum against third ranked Jamestown in another close dual; 37-34.
"The team is fighting for each other and wrestling together as a team." head coach Gresh Jones said. "We put in a lot of work in the off season with camps and one-on-one teaching to our kids, and they are starting to see their improvements; not just on the mat, but off the mat as well. Our team is maturing and really believing what our staff and I are preaching to them day-in and day-out. The kids are buying into certain drills, technique and mental aspects we teach every day, and it is fun to watch them put it together."
When the Coyotes travelled to Sidney on Tuesday, the dual started with Williston and Sidney trading match after match, until senior Wade Isom took to the mat against Eagle opponent Owen Lonski.
Lonski is a three-time state champion who was looking to give the Eagles some cushion on their lead going into the second half of the dual, but Isom had other plans. The pair went back-and-forth in a high intensity match which led to a Sudden Victory scenario. Isom got a quick point after the whistle blew, leading him to just winding down the clock to secure the victory for Williston.
After his win, Isom said endurance was the name of the game for that match.
"It was pretty fun, I just went out there, tried my best. Coach is really good about training us on endurance and conditioning. I think that was a big key to the win, just enduring til the very end," Isom said.
The win also worked as a huge confidence boost for Isom as he continues on with the season.
"Owen is a three time state champion; Wade hasn't placed yet. That's huge in his head, he knows that he can beat the best guys," Coach Jones said.