Williston High School Wrestling 22-23
North Dakota High School Activities Association

The Williston High School wrestling team is rolling, currently on a winning streak against top teams in the state including Bismarck (32-30), a team they had not beaten in a dual since 2001. 

After their Bismarck win, the Coyotes continued the momentum against third ranked Jamestown in another close dual; 37-34.

Sidney Senior Night 23

Williston's Dom Thompson goes up against Sidney's Gordan Knapp 
Williston High School vs Sidney Wrestling

Isom and Lonski fight for leverage 
Williston High School vs Sidney Wrestling

WHS fans erupt during the Isom v. Lonski match


Tags

Load comments