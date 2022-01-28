WHS Wonderettes to host send-off show for Nationals By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Williston High School drill and dance team, the Wonderettes, perform during halftime at the December 7, 2021 home varsity boys basketball game. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School drill team is hosting a send-off show on Feb. 8.The Wonderettes will be performing all three of their award-winning state competition routines before heading off to the national championship, which will be in Florida this year.The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it’s free and open to the public.There will also be guest performances by the Wonderettes JV team, the Wonderkix middle school team, the WHS Varsity Cheer team, Prizm Company and Elizabeth’s Dance Expressions.The Wonderettes are heading Nationals after their excellent performance at the North Dakota Association of Dance and Drill State Tournament.The tournament was from Jan. 21 through Jan. 22.For three years in a row now, the Wonderettes placed first in the hip-hop category and received the fan favorite award for their hip-hop routine.Additionally, for the first time ever, they placed second in Pom and second in Jazz.The Wonderettes performed in the Class A varsity division and were up against schools like West Fargo, Minot and Bismarck Century.Full State ResultsHigh Kick CategoryWest FargoDaviesValley CityFargo SouthLegacyMinotPom CategoryDaviesWillistonValley CityBismarckSheyenneCenturyJazz CategoryWest FargoWillistonDaviesValley CityBismarckSheyenneHip-Hop CategoryWillistonDaviesValley CityBismarckCentury Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wonderettes Jv Show Send-off Sport Routine Hip-hop Category Whs Wonderettes Williston High School Drill Team Load comments MOST POPULAR Williams County lands another big fish — a data center that could soon be the world's largest Human remains identified as that of Katelynn Berry Williston Fire Department battles blaze near downtown Williston Remains found during Katelynn Berry search, authorities suspend search and await identification Standing Rock withdraws from court-ordered environmental study process citing lack of transparency, safety concerns Project Tundra gets its Class VI permit from North Dakota for storing carbon dioxide Hess talks about its Capex plans for the Bakken in 2022 WHS boys basketball enters 1st win steak this season; named WDA 'Team of the Week' Health insurance costs continue to outpace wages, even in North Dakota American Legion donates $10,000 to send students to Washington Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? 