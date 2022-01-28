WONDERETTES

Members of the Williston High School drill and dance team, the Wonderettes, perform during halftime at the December 7, 2021 home varsity boys basketball game.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston High School drill team is hosting a send-off show on Feb. 8.

The Wonderettes will be performing all three of their award-winning state competition routines before heading off to the national championship, which will be in Florida this year.

The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it’s free and open to the public.

There will also be guest performances by the Wonderettes JV team, the Wonderkix middle school team, the WHS Varsity Cheer team, Prizm Company and Elizabeth’s Dance Expressions.

The Wonderettes are heading Nationals after their excellent performance at the North Dakota Association of Dance and Drill State Tournament.

The tournament was from Jan. 21 through Jan. 22.

For three years in a row now, the Wonderettes placed first in the hip-hop category and received the fan favorite award for their hip-hop routine.

Additionally, for the first time ever, they placed second in Pom and second in Jazz.

The Wonderettes performed in the Class A varsity division and were up against schools like West Fargo, Minot and Bismarck Century.

Full State Results

High Kick Category

West Fargo

Davies

Valley City

Fargo South

Legacy

Minot

Pom Category

Davies

Williston

Valley City

Bismarck

Sheyenne

Century

Jazz Category

West Fargo

Williston

Davies

Valley City

Bismarck

Sheyenne

Hip-Hop Category

Williston

Davies

Valley City

Bismarck

Century

