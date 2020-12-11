200301-sports-Coyotesbasketball.jpg

In this file photo, the Williston Coyotes boys basketball team celebrate at halfcourt following their 63-47 victory over Turtle Mountain in the WDA regional play-in game on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

 photos by Robert Brewer • Williston Herald

In mid-November, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum reversed a previous decision and announced that high school sports could start their first games on Monday, Dec. 14, with practices for winter sports beginning on Nov. 30.

That first day for games is finally within reach for high schools across the state, and Williston High School will have competition start on Monday among countless other schools.

Going sport-by-sport, here is the December schedules for Williston teams to close out 2020.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Dec. 14 7:30 p.m. @ Minot

Dec. 18 6 p.m. vs. Bismarck

Dec. 19 4 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century

Dec. 22 6 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain

Dec. 29 4 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's

Dec. 30 2 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy 

Varsity Boys Basketball

Dec. 18 7:45 p.m. vs. Bismarck 

Dec. 19 2:15 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century

Dec. 22 7:45 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain

Dec. 30 3:45 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy

Varsity Wrestling

Dec. 15 5:30 p.m. vs. Dickinson, Watford City

Dec. 19 10 a.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's

Dec. 19 1 p.m. vs. Bismarck High School

Boys Swim and Dive

Dec. 19 BHS/LHS Invite

Dec. 29 Mandan Pentathlon

Varsity Boys Hockey

Dec. 15 7:30 p.m. @ Beulah-Hazen

Dec. 19 3:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck High

Dec. 22 7:30 p.m. vs. Bottineau

Dec. 30 3:30 p.m. vs. Jamestown

Varsity Girls Hockey

Dec. 15 7 p.m. @ Minot

Dec. 18 7 p.m. @ Mandan High School

Dec. 19 2 p.m. @ Bismarck Blizzard

Dec. 29 7:30 p.m. @ Fargo Davies High School

Dec. 30 1:30 p.m. @ Jamestown

