In mid-November, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum reversed a previous decision and announced that high school sports could start their first games on Monday, Dec. 14, with practices for winter sports beginning on Nov. 30.
That first day for games is finally within reach for high schools across the state, and Williston High School will have competition start on Monday among countless other schools.
Going sport-by-sport, here is the December schedules for Williston teams to close out 2020.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Dec. 14 7:30 p.m. @ Minot
Dec. 18 6 p.m. vs. Bismarck
Dec. 19 4 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century
Dec. 22 6 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain
Dec. 29 4 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's
Dec. 30 2 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy
Varsity Boys Basketball
Dec. 18 7:45 p.m. vs. Bismarck
Dec. 19 2:15 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century
Dec. 22 7:45 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain
Dec. 30 3:45 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy
Varsity Wrestling
Dec. 15 5:30 p.m. vs. Dickinson, Watford City
Dec. 19 10 a.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's
Dec. 19 1 p.m. vs. Bismarck High School
Boys Swim and Dive
Dec. 19 BHS/LHS Invite
Dec. 29 Mandan Pentathlon
Varsity Boys Hockey
Dec. 15 7:30 p.m. @ Beulah-Hazen
Dec. 19 3:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck High
Dec. 22 7:30 p.m. vs. Bottineau
Dec. 30 3:30 p.m. vs. Jamestown
Varsity Girls Hockey
Dec. 15 7 p.m. @ Minot
Dec. 18 7 p.m. @ Mandan High School
Dec. 19 2 p.m. @ Bismarck Blizzard
Dec. 29 7:30 p.m. @ Fargo Davies High School
Dec. 30 1:30 p.m. @ Jamestown