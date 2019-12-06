The Williston Coyotes varsity boys basketball team tipped off their 2019-2020 regular season with a non-conference blowout victory against the Watford City Wolves at John Cole Gymnasium on Friday, Dec. 6.
Originally scheduled for a 7:45 p.m. start, the varsity game did not tip off until 8:36 due to the evening’s sophomore contest going into triple overtime with Williston winning that game 91-88.
Early on in the first half of the varsity game, Williston and Watford City were evenly matched as neither team was able to jump out ahead for very long. Eventually, it was Williston’s size and strength in the paint that allowed the Coyotes to build a lead late in the first period.
With 6:09 remaining in the opening half, a lefty layup from WHS junior Jorn Everson gave the Coyotes a 27-21 advantage on the scoreboard. After that, a pair of Garret Hill layups, both assisted by Wil Olson, gave Williston its first double-digit lead of the game at 31-21.
From there, Williston outscored Watford City 17-10 to close out the half, taking a 48-31 lead into the break. Coming out to start the second half, the Wolves battled back, cutting the Coyotes lead to 52-43 with under 14 minutes left in regulation. However, WHS answered back, going on a 12-3 run from that point, and built up their lead to 18, taking a 64-46 advantage with 11:02 remaining in the half.
Williston was able to jump out to a 20-point lead on the strength of a J.J. Williams layup to make the score 68-48 inside of 10 minutes to go in the game. Down the stretch, the Coyotes completely overwhelmed the Wolves en route to a decisive 99-57 victory.
Up next, the Coyotes are scheduled to host the Minot Magicians on Donn Skadeland Night, Tuesday, Dec. 10.