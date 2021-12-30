Williston High School and Watford City High School teams are gearing up to return to action following a short winter break.
The Watford City basketball teams returned to action Dec. 30, while most Williston teams start back up the first week in January.
Regardless of the return date, these teams are going to have a very busy January and hopefully a good start to the new year.
Here’s a look at those January schedules for the returning winter sports teams at both schools.
Watford City
Both the boys and girls basketball teams returned to play on Dec. 30. They hosted Mandan.
The boys team start the new year with a Jan. 7 game against Turtle Mountain Community High School while the girls start Jan. 4 in Dickinson.
The wrestling team starts the 2022 portion of its season on Jan. 7.
Watford City Boys Basketball
Friday, Jan. 7 7:15 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School
Friday, Jan. 14 7:30 p.m. @ Mandan Saturday, Jan. 15 3:30 p.m. @ Jamestown
Tuesday, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. @ Williston
Thursday, Jan. 20 7:15 p.m. vs. Dickinson
Tuesday, Jan. 25 7:15 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s
Friday, Jan. 28 7:45 p.m. @ Bismarck Century
Saturday, Jan. 29 3:45 p.m. @ Bismarck High
Watford City Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 4 8:30 p.m @ Dickinson
Friday, Jan. 7 5:45 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School
Friday, Jan. 14 5:45 p.m @ Mandan
Saturday, Jan. 15 1:30 p.m. @ Jamestown
Thursday, Jan. 20 5:45 p.m. vs. Dickinson
Tuesday, Jan. 25 5:45 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s
Friday, Jan. 28 6 p.m. @ Bismarck Century
Saturday, Jan. 29 2 p.m. @ Bismarck High
Watford City Wrestling
Friday, Jan. 7-Jan. 8 TBD The Bismarck Rotary Tournament @ Bismarck Civic Center
Thursday, Jan. 13 6 p.m. Duals @ Turtle Mountain Community High School
Friday, Jan. 21 7 p.m. Duals @ Jamestown
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m Triangular @ Sidney High School
Williston High School
Several WHS teams have been seeing successful starts to their seasons, and all are looking to find more success in the new year.
Boys basketball returns Jan. 4 with a home game against Dickinson; boys swimming and diving is hosting an invite on Jan. 8; boys hockey will be on the ice in Bottineau on Jan. 4; girls hockey hosts Fargo Jan. 7; and wrestling returns to the mat on Jan. 6 in Mandan.
WHS Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 4 7:30 p.m. vs. Dickinson
Friday, Jan. 7 7:45 p.m. @ Jamestown
Saturday, Jan. 8 3 p.m. @ Mandan Friday, Jan. 14 7:30 p.m. @ Minot Tuesday, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. vs. Watford City
Friday, Jan. 21 7:45 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School Friday, Jan. 28 7:45 p.m. @ Bismarck High
Saturday, Jan. 29 2:15 p.m. @ Bismarck Century
WHS Boys Hockey
Boys hockey returned Dec. 30.
Tuesday, Jan. 4 7:30 p.m. @ Bottineau Friday, Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. @ Mandan
Saturday, Jan. 8 3:15 p.m. @ Legacy Tuesday, Jan. 11 7:30 p.m. @ Minot Thursday, Jan. 13 7:15 p.m. @ Bismarck High School (Rescheduled from 12-04-21)
Saturday, Jan. 15 3:15 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century
Saturday, Jan. 22 5:15 p.m. @ Jamestown
Tuesday, Jan. 25 7:30 p.m. vs. Hazen Friday, Jan. 28 7:15 p.m. @ Bismarck Century (Game will be in Rink 2)
Saturday, Jan. 29 3:15 p.m. @ May-Port CG
WHS Girls Hockey
Girls hockey returned Dec. 30.
Friday, Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. vs. Fargo Saturday, Jan. 8 1 p.m. vs. West Fargo Thursday, Jan. 13 7 p.m. @ Minot Magicians
Friday, Jan. 21 7:30 p.m. vs. Grand Forks Central
Saturday, Jan. 22 1 p.m. vs. Devils Lake Agri Sports Complex
Friday, Jan. 28 7:30 p.m. vs. Fargo Davies
Saturday, Jan. 29 1 p.m. vs. Jamestown
WHS Boys Swimming and Diving
Saturday, Jan. 8 Noon Home Invite @ The Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC)
Saturday, Jan. 22 11 a.m. Meet @ Minot
Friday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29 5 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. (respectively) Meet @ West Fargo
WHS Wrestling
Thursday, Jan. 6 7:30 p.m. Duals @ Mandan
Friday, Jan. 7-Jan. 8 10:30 a.m. Bismarck Rotary Tournament @ Bismarck Civic Center
Friday, Jan. 14- Jan. 15 10 a.m. Tournament @ Custer County High School
Tuesday, Jan. 18 7 p.m. Duals @ Sidney High School
Friday, Jan. 21-Jan. 22 TBD Tournament @ Fargo Davies High School
Friday, Jan. 28 4 p.m. Home Duals vs. Multiple Schools @ Williston High School
Saturday, Jan. 29 11 a.m. Duals @ Dickinson