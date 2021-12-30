Purchase Access

Williston High School and Watford City High School teams are gearing up to return to action following a short winter break.

The Watford City basketball teams returned to action Dec. 30, while most Williston teams start back up the first week in January.

Regardless of the return date, these teams are going to have a very busy January and hopefully a good start to the new year.

Here’s a look at those January schedules for the returning winter sports teams at both schools.

Watford City

Both the boys and girls basketball teams returned to play on Dec. 30. They hosted Mandan.

The boys team start the new year with a Jan. 7 game against Turtle Mountain Community High School while the girls start Jan. 4 in Dickinson.

The wrestling team starts the 2022 portion of its season on Jan. 7.

Watford City Boys Basketball

Friday, Jan. 7 7:15 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School

Friday, Jan. 14 7:30 p.m. @ Mandan Saturday, Jan. 15 3:30 p.m. @ Jamestown

Tuesday, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. @ Williston

Thursday, Jan. 20 7:15 p.m. vs. Dickinson

Tuesday, Jan. 25 7:15 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s

Friday, Jan. 28 7:45 p.m. @ Bismarck Century

Saturday, Jan. 29 3:45 p.m. @ Bismarck High

Watford City Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 4 8:30 p.m @ Dickinson

Friday, Jan. 7 5:45 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School

Friday, Jan. 14 5:45 p.m @ Mandan

Saturday, Jan. 15 1:30 p.m. @ Jamestown

Thursday, Jan. 20 5:45 p.m. vs. Dickinson

Tuesday, Jan. 25 5:45 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s

Friday, Jan. 28 6 p.m. @ Bismarck Century

Saturday, Jan. 29 2 p.m. @ Bismarck High

Watford City Wrestling

Friday, Jan. 7-Jan. 8 TBD The Bismarck Rotary Tournament @ Bismarck Civic Center

Thursday, Jan. 13 6 p.m. Duals @ Turtle Mountain Community High School

Friday, Jan. 21 7 p.m. Duals @ Jamestown

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m Triangular @ Sidney High School

Williston High School

Several WHS teams have been seeing successful starts to their seasons, and all are looking to find more success in the new year.

Boys basketball returns Jan. 4 with a home game against Dickinson; boys swimming and diving is hosting an invite on Jan. 8; boys hockey will be on the ice in Bottineau on Jan. 4; girls hockey hosts Fargo Jan. 7; and wrestling returns to the mat on Jan. 6 in Mandan.

WHS Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 4 7:30 p.m. vs. Dickinson

Friday, Jan. 7 7:45 p.m. @ Jamestown

Saturday, Jan. 8 3 p.m. @ Mandan Friday, Jan. 14 7:30 p.m. @ Minot Tuesday, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. vs. Watford City

Friday, Jan. 21 7:45 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School Friday, Jan. 28 7:45 p.m. @ Bismarck High

Saturday, Jan. 29 2:15 p.m. @ Bismarck Century

WHS Boys Hockey

Boys hockey returned Dec. 30.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 7:30 p.m. @ Bottineau Friday, Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. @ Mandan

Saturday, Jan. 8 3:15 p.m. @ Legacy Tuesday, Jan. 11 7:30 p.m. @ Minot Thursday, Jan. 13 7:15 p.m. @ Bismarck High School (Rescheduled from 12-04-21)

Saturday, Jan. 15 3:15 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century

Saturday, Jan. 22 5:15 p.m. @ Jamestown

Tuesday, Jan. 25 7:30 p.m. vs. Hazen Friday, Jan. 28 7:15 p.m. @ Bismarck Century (Game will be in Rink 2)

Saturday, Jan. 29 3:15 p.m. @ May-Port CG

WHS Girls Hockey

Girls hockey returned Dec. 30.

Friday, Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. vs. Fargo Saturday, Jan. 8 1 p.m. vs. West Fargo Thursday, Jan. 13 7 p.m. @ Minot Magicians

Friday, Jan. 21 7:30 p.m. vs. Grand Forks Central

Saturday, Jan. 22 1 p.m. vs. Devils Lake Agri Sports Complex

Friday, Jan. 28 7:30 p.m. vs. Fargo Davies

Saturday, Jan. 29 1 p.m. vs. Jamestown

WHS Boys Swimming and Diving

Saturday, Jan. 8 Noon Home Invite @ The Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC)

Saturday, Jan. 22 11 a.m. Meet @ Minot

Friday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29 5 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. (respectively) Meet @ West Fargo

WHS Wrestling

Thursday, Jan. 6 7:30 p.m. Duals @ Mandan

Friday, Jan. 7-Jan. 8 10:30 a.m. Bismarck Rotary Tournament @ Bismarck Civic Center

Friday, Jan. 14- Jan. 15 10 a.m. Tournament @ Custer County High School

Tuesday, Jan. 18 7 p.m. Duals @ Sidney High School

Friday, Jan. 21-Jan. 22 TBD Tournament @ Fargo Davies High School

Friday, Jan. 28 4 p.m. Home Duals vs. Multiple Schools @ Williston High School

Saturday, Jan. 29 11 a.m. Duals @ Dickinson

