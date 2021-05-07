Tuesday, May 4
Williston State softball won over Bismarck State 11-5 but lost to Dawson Community College 11-0.
Watford City baseball lost a doubleheader to Mandan (18-0 and 13-0).
Williston baseball lost a doubleheader to St. Mary’s (9-4 and 9-4).
WHS girls tennis lost 6-1 to Minot.
WHS softball lost to Bismarck 17-1 and 25-3 in a conference doubleheader.
Watford City softball lost 20-0 and 21-3 to Dickinson.
Thursday, May 6
WHS girls tennis won 6-3 over Bismarck.
WHS baseball lost a doubleheader to Dickinson (10-5 and 12-2).
WHS boys track and field placed sixth in Bismarck and the girls placed ninth.
Watford City girls track and field placed seventh in Bismarck and the boys placed ninth.