Tuesday, May 4

Williston State softball won over Bismarck State 11-5 but lost to Dawson Community College 11-0.

Watford City baseball lost a doubleheader to Mandan (18-0 and 13-0).

Williston baseball lost a doubleheader to St. Mary’s (9-4 and 9-4).

WHS girls tennis lost 6-1 to Minot.

WHS softball lost to Bismarck 17-1 and 25-3 in a conference doubleheader.

Watford City softball lost 20-0 and 21-3 to Dickinson.

Thursday, May 6

WHS girls tennis won 6-3 over Bismarck.

WHS baseball lost a doubleheader to Dickinson (10-5 and 12-2).

WHS boys track and field placed sixth in Bismarck and the girls placed ninth.

Watford City girls track and field placed seventh in Bismarck and the boys placed ninth.

