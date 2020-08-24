Teams from four schools convened at the Williston Municipal Golf Course Saturday morning, Aug. 22 to kick off the first cross country meet of the season.
Boys and girls teams from Williston High School, Watford City High School, Dickinson High School and Minot High School ran a 5K (for varsity) or a 3K (for junior varsity) race during the Heen/Ihmels meet.
Runners from Williston and Watford City girls varsity were neck and neck for most of the race and both schools each had two girls place in the top five.
Junior Eleni Lovgren led the way for the Lady Coyotes and placed first, finishing the race in 19:08.81.
And just eight seconds behind her was Watford City senior Hayley Ogle placing second with 19:16.09.
Ogle was the first runner to cross the finish line for the Lady Wolves and following her in third place was her sister, sophomore Jaelyn Ogle with 19:37.34.
In fourth place was Williston's Sierra Watterud (a junior) finishing with 20:13.55 and topping off the top five was Minot's Trinity Jessen with 20:20.20.
In the end, Williston came in first overall with a score of 29 and Watford City placed second with 57 points.
For boys varsity, Williston placed second with a team score of 30, trailing not too far behind Dickinson in first with a score of 27.
Watford City boys varsity placed last with a score of 193.
Williston boys varsity had two runners place in the top five, Flynn Krenz in fourth with a time of 17:49.90 and Ethan Moe 17:57.76.
Chase Gregory and Sidney Lund, the head coaches for the Lady Coyotes and the Lady Wolves (respectively), said although there are a few things they want their teams to work on, overall they are proud of their performance.
"It's just great being back and running again, having meets, hosting other teams, kids get to run against other people...and overall it's just great to be back," Gregory said.
He said the meet works as a great starting point for both the boys and girls teams but said for his girls, they did a lot better than what he thought they would.
"They ran their hearts out," he said. "(Lovgren) did amazing and she did exactly what she wanted to do. And she had a nice, strong pack behind her too. We never really had that in the past."
Lund said as the season progresses for her team, she hopes that everyone continues to improve their times.
She said the times her team had for the first meet were not the goals that they initially set, however all they can do is go up from here and grow.
"It was a good first meet, we had lots of great competition and it was nice to see everyone do a great job," she said.