WHS volleyball picks up 1st win this season By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago

Emma Tong (No. 2) for the Williston High School volleyball team sets the ball during a match against Minot on September 8, 2020 in the Jon Cole gym. File Photo | The Williston Herald

The Williston High School volleyball team picked up its first WDA win in two seasons on Sept. 9.The Lady Coyotes defeated Turtle Mountain Community High School on the road, winning 3-0.The set scores were 25-19, 27-25 and 25-10.The Lady Coyotes had 32 kills, 26 assists, 23 digs and 12 service aces. They also had one complete block.Emma Tong had the most kills and digs with seven and 11, respectively.Tong also had one ace.Shelby Meyer had six kills, half a block, 18 assists, one dig and one ace.Taylor Rath had six kills and half a block.Maddie Collings led the team in aces with five and also had five kills and six digs.Savannah Douglas had the one complete block and also collected five kills and two aces.Kat Sime had three kills; Cece Suchy had eight assists, two digs and two aces; and Rylee Rude had three digs and one ace.Williston is now 1-2 in the WDA.Overall, the WDA volleyball season is entering its third week this week, and Williston's win last week jolted them into sixth place in the standings.The Lady Coyotes look to add another win to their season when they host Watford City on Tuesday, Sept. 14.Then on Thursday they also host Mandan.Meanwhile, Century and Jamestown are sitting atop the standings at 3-0 along with Bismarck High.Mandan is fourth followed by Minot and Bismarck St. Mary's.Legacy is ranked below Williston, then comes Dickinson, Turtle Mountain and Watford City.However, with 11 conference matches this week, beginning with four on Tuesday, the standings will quickly change.For the schedule current standings, visit https://www.wdasports.org/volleyball.html.

Tags Ace Volleyball Sport Williston High School Volleyball Team Dig Assist Kill Wda