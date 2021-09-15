When Williston’s Madison Collings got the game-winning kill Tuesday night during the varsity volleyball match against Watford City, the Jon Cole Gymnasium erupted.
And boy, was it loud.
Students flooded the court to celebrate with the Lady Coyotes after they successfully defeated the Lady Wolves following four intense and extremely close sets.
In fact, three of those sets were decided by four points or less.
Collings is No. 13 on the JV team but played for varsity Tuesday night, and together with her teammates, they absolutely killed it.
And head coach Kate Cote said they’re feeling pretty great after the win.
“The girls played really hard tonight and...I’m really proud of them coming back from a loss (in the third set) and winning in the fourth set. It’s pretty awesome,” Cote said.
Overall the Lady Coyotes finished the game with 46 kills, 41 assists, 80 digs and five service aces.
Shelby Meyer and Taylor Rath led the team in kills with 12 each. Collings had the second most with nine.
Also racking up kills was Emma Tong who had eight, Savannah Douglas had three and Sophie Suchy had two.
Collings had the most digs with 23. Rylee Rude finished the match with 19 digs, Kate Sime had 14, Meyer finished with 13, Cece Suchy had seven, Sophie Suchy had two, Douglas had one and Tong also had one.
As for aces, Meyer led the team with two. Cece Suchy, Sophie Suchy and Rude each had one ace.
Cece Suchy had the most assists with 23, Meyer had the second most with 15 and Rude had three.
Also to note is that Sophie Suchy had 1.5 blocks, Rath had 1 block and Douglas made half a block.
“(The team has) to realize that they’re capable of winning and sometimes I think they just underestimate themselves,” Cote said of her team after the game. “I think the girls that have been here before have really stepped up too. They know our expectations of them and the standards that we’re trying to set here and they’ve taken leadership roles and having them lead a young team has been crucial.”
Tuesday’s game was the first home game for Williston, and their second straight WDA win.
As of Wednesday afternoon they are 2-2 in the WDA, 4-7 overall and are ranked sixth in WDA standings.
Watford City is 2-9 overall but 0-4 in the WDA.
On Thursday, the Lady Coyotes host another home game. They will take on Mandan starting at 7 p.m. at the high school.
Mandan is ranked fifth in the standings, just one slot ahead of Williston. The Lady Braves are 3-2 in the WDA and actually lost to Jamestown after four sets on Sept. 14.