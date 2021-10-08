WHS volleyball looks for win after straight losses By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Emma Tong, No. 2 on the Williston High School volleyball team, tips the ball over the net during a Sept. 14 home game against Watford City. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School volleyball team is at a standstill.After a successful tournament run on Sept. 24, where the Lady Coyotes picked up four wins, the team hasn’t been able to find momentum.They lost to Dickinson on Sept. 28, to St. Mary’s on Oct. 2 (the game counted double in the WDA standings), to Century on Oct. 5 and to Bismarck High on Oct. 7.However, despite the losses, the Lady Coyotes are still doing great things during their matches.For example, during the Oct. 5 game against Century, Maddie Collings and Shelby Meyer each had four kills leading the team with kills.In total, the team collected 17 kills.The Lady Coyotes also had 32 digs, one service ace and 15 assists.But Century was a tough team to beat. Currently, Century is the No. 1 seed in the WDA and are undefeated.Williston never gave up.In the Oct. 2 game against St. Mary’s Annie Vaughn, a JV member who moved up to varsity, had three service aces, leading the team.Savannah Douglas had four kills during that game, Meyer had five assists and Rylee Rude had eight digs, all three led the team in those areas.The Lady Coyotes also gained experience in the the game against Dickinson.Grace Tong led the team with kills and had six in that game, Douglas led with blocks and had three, Meyer had the most assists with 15 and the most digs with nine.The season isn’t over, and the Lady Coyotes still have time to put all the pieces together and break their losing spell.Their next game is a home game, which will be Oct. 14.They host Legacy.Then on Oct. 16 the travel to Jamestown for an away match and open Oct. 19 they’re home again hosting Minot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assist Team Sport Volleyball Douglas Meyer Coyotes Game Dig Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 15 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Grant Koivisto, 29 Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Melland fills key role for Cleveland Browns Williston Police investigating report of shots fired Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Chamber of Commerce postpones Harvest Fest Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Grant Benjamin Koivisto, 29 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back