The Williston High School volleyball team has had a very busy schedule last week (Oct. 26-31) and will continue to play games this week before the end of its regular season.
The team played three games last week—one against Watford City on Oct. 26, another against Bismarck on Oct. 30 and a third one against Mandan on Oct. 31.
The Lady Coyotes lost those three matches, however they still have a chance to get a win this season.
The team has seen many changes this year with a new coaching staff and younger players.
Overall, the team has eight seniors and seven underclassmen (two sophomores and five juniors). However, being a relatively younger team is something that will help the Lady Coyotes in future seasons because of the chance they have to grow with one another.
Additionally, the Lady Coyotes have shown that they have the potential to be great and to win, but they will need to put all their skills and talent together in order to win this week.
Although the Lady Coyotes haven't won a game yet this season, that doesn't mean they are a bad team.
There are several strong and impressive leaders on the roster who go above and beyond in every match they play.
For example, Anna Isom (#1) and Shelby Meyer (#11) are listed on the Western Dakota Association's website for individual stats. Not every player makes this list.
As of Nov. 2, Meyer has 212 assists out of 15 total matches and 47 sets played, averaging 14.1 per match and 4.5 per set.
Meanwhile, Isom has 246 digs out of 15 total matches and 47 sets played, averaging 16.4 per match and 5.2 per set.
But this is just according to the WDA and Isom and Meyer are not the only leaders on the team.
Other players such as Emma Tong (#2), Mackenzie Russell (#8), Kaelyn Sime (#15), Emma Solberg (#16), Savannah Douglas (#12), Erin Powers (#17) and Angelina Leija (#4) are always showing up on the court and collecting stats for the team in general.
Meyer has been a great setter all year and Isom has had some major saves along with other teammates.
Powers, Tong, Meyer and Solberg make an excellent unit when it comes to blocking for the team and all three have gotten many tips that choked up the opponent on several occasions (of the matches that were covered).
Then there's hitters like Douglas, Russell and Sime who, despite the team's record, have had great hits and a few good kills. They are strong and when they wind up and hit the ball, it sounds like an explosion in the gym.
Unfortunately, the team will lose seniors Isom, Russell, Leija and Powers as well as Alicia Beuning, Hope Mettler, Kiara Mehlhoff and Anne Alyce Harper.
However, with Meyer, Tong, Sime, Douglas and Solberg as well as sophomores Rylee Rude and Taylor Rath returning, the team has a tremendous chance of significantly improving next season and being top dogs.
This week, the Lady Coyotes still have two chances to get a win and in one of those games, they have a chance to make it in the WDA tournament.
They will try to find redemption and take on Watford City once again in a home match on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
However, the game that really matters is the Nov. 5 match against Minot (in Minot). It is the first of two play-in matches and if Williston upsets Minot, they earn a spot in tournament play.