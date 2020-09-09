The Williston High School girls volleyball team lost to Minot in their second game of the season. Despite the loss, the team walked away with a number of individual stats.
Kills
Senior Erin Powers led the team in kills, making three in the game. Behind her was junior Emma Tong and senior Macenzie Russell with two. Juniors Shelby Meyer, Emma Solberg and Kaelyn Sime each had one kill.
Blocks
Meyer, Russell and senior Erin Powers each had one block.
Assists
Meyer led the team with 10 assists.
Digs
Senior Anna Isom had 20 digs; Meyer had seven; Russell had six; senior Angielina Leija had five; Sime had four; and sophomore Rylee Rude had two.
Solberg and Tong had one each.
Service Aces
Overall, the team improved in the number of service aces made. Isom had two and Sime and Meyer each had one.
Other memorable moments
The girls were always in rotation and moving to spots where they needed to be, much better than the first game.
They were constantly moving and going after the ball and they kept the ball in play longer.
Early on, Meyer had been trying to tip the ball over the net and finally did it in the second set.
Meyer and Isom each had great digs in the third set. Most notably, Isom dove after a spiked ball and dug it, preventing it from hitting the ground and in doing so kept the ball in play longer.
Other things to note
There were three total sets and Minot won 25-11 in the first one and 25-10 in the last two and according to the Western Dakota Association website, Minot evened its record with the win.
The next few matches for the Lady Coyotes will be away games. One is against Legacy on Sept. 11 and the second is against Watford City on Sept. 15.
The away game against Jamestown that was supposed to be on Sept. 12 was canceled.