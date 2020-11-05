The Williston High School volleyball team lost to Minot High School in a Nov. 5 play-in match and will not advance to the quarterfinals in the Western Dakota Association Class A Volleyball Tournament on Nov. 10.
Minot won all three sets Thursday night, handing Williston its final loss in a winless season.
The Magicians advance to the quarterfinals and will take on Mandan at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will be in Mandan.
The other schools that made the tournament are Watford City, Century, Legacy, Bismarck High, St. Mary's and Jamestown.
Watford City will play at Century, Legacy will play at Bismarck High and St. Mary's will play at Jamestown.
Century is the No. 1 seed, Mandan is the No. 2 seed and Jamestown is the No. 3 seed.
As of Thursday night, all games will be on Tuesday and start at 7 p.m., according to the WDA website. However, game times are still subject to change.
Although Williston did not win a game this season, the team has showed that they have the talent and the skill set and with many players returning next year, they have an even greater chance at a winning season.