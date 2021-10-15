Despite a great third set performance, the Lady Coyotes lost 3-0 to Bismarck Legacy Thursday night at home.

And the way they played in the final set was what the team needed to see in the first two sets.

The game did not start in Williston’s favor. Legacy jumped out to a quick lead very early on and managed to find Williston’s weak spots.

For instance, Legacy won the first set by a large margin: 25-9.

The second set was just as tough as the first for the Lady Coyotes, but something changed in the second set that was in Williston’s favor—they found their attack.

So by the time they started the set they were ready to make their move.

Williston carried the lead for the start of the third set. This was the first time they had a significant lead in the game.

And they didn’t stop there.

Even when Legacy tied the set a few times, a series of good hits, great defense especially blocking and a few aces helped the Lady Coyotes maintain their lead.

Unfortunately, Legacy was able to come back and eventually won the set 25-19.

The way Williston played in the third set though was impressive. All the pieces were there, they were communicating well, their defense was nearly spot on and their attacks were hitting their target.

It was a great set, and if Williston can take what they did in that final set against Legacy and deploy it in the final few games of the season, they will see more success.

Their next game is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20. They will be in Bismarck playing Bismarck High.

