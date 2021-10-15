WHS volleyball drops 3 sets to Legacy By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Updated 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 4 Savannah Douglas (No. 12) and Maddie Collings (No. 13) jump up to block during an Oct. 14 home game against Bismarck Legacy. Collings successfully blocked the hit. The Lady Coyotes lost the game 3-0. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Gracia Tong, No. 9 on the WHS volleyball team, attempts to spike the ball past a Bismarck Legacy blocker during an Oct. 14 home game. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-0. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Members of the Williston High School volleyball team celebrate after a kill from Savannah Douglas ties the score in the third set of the Oct. 14 home game against Bismarck Legacy. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Maddie Collings hits the ball during an Oct. 14 home game against Bismarck Legacy. The Lady Coyotes lost the game 3-0. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Despite a great third set performance, the Lady Coyotes lost 3-0 to Bismarck Legacy Thursday night at home.And the way they played in the final set was what the team needed to see in the first two sets.The game did not start in Williston’s favor. Legacy jumped out to a quick lead very early on and managed to find Williston’s weak spots.For instance, Legacy won the first set by a large margin: 25-9.The second set was just as tough as the first for the Lady Coyotes, but something changed in the second set that was in Williston’s favor—they found their attack.So by the time they started the set they were ready to make their move.Williston carried the lead for the start of the third set. This was the first time they had a significant lead in the game.And they didn’t stop there.Even when Legacy tied the set a few times, a series of good hits, great defense especially blocking and a few aces helped the Lady Coyotes maintain their lead.Unfortunately, Legacy was able to come back and eventually won the set 25-19.The way Williston played in the third set though was impressive. All the pieces were there, they were communicating well, their defense was nearly spot on and their attacks were hitting their target.It was a great set, and if Williston can take what they did in that final set against Legacy and deploy it in the final few games of the season, they will see more success.Their next game is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20. They will be in Bismarck playing Bismarck High. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coyotes Set Sport Lead Legacy Final Volleyball Game Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 16 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Williston shows they are Willow Strong Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Flaring solutions are circling the Bakken, thanks in part to state's new tax credit Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back