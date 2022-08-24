WHS girls golf at Mandan invite
“For the first time this season, Williston golf was able to travel with a full varsity and JV squad,” coach Justin Graham told the Williston Herald.

The varsity team took sixth place at the Mandan Prairie West invite on Monday.



