This week we have another program of athletes being hailed as athletes of the week.

That program is none other than the track and field program at Williston High School.

The girls and boys track and field teams have had a great start to the season, and a little winter storm isn’t going to stop these kids when they return to competition next week.

The reason why they were picked as athletes of the week is because of the phenomenal amount of personal and season records that were made at the April 8 Dickinson High School Coca Cola Invite.

Every single athlete that competed during the boys and girls varsity events broke a personal record or earned a new season record.

And it wasn’t an easy meet either.

Williston was competing against West Fargo, Century, Dickinson, Jamestown, Fargo Shanley and Watford City so competition was far from scarce.

However, Williston prevailed and although the boys placed fifth overall and the girls placed third overall, there were a few first place finishes.

For the boys, Charlie Hardcastle placed first in the 1600 meters, Romeo Alvarez placed first in javelin and Isiah St. Romain placed first in the long jump.

Additionally the 4x800 meter relay team consisting of Fynn Krenz, Kolden Kringen, Ivan Askim and Ethan Moe placed first in the event.

For the girls, Eleni Lovgren placed first in the 3200.

She was also on the 4x800 relay team that placed first.

Joining her in the race was Sierra Watterud, Marenn Larsen and Jacqueline Swanson.

Ultimately, what matters from this event isn’t about where everyone placed, it’s about how exceptionally well each and every athlete competed.

That’s why both teams deserve to be named athletes of the week.

For the full list of results and records check out athletic.net here: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/458805/results/all.



