Several athletic camps are returning or starting in June at Williston High School including the Coyote Summer Strength and Conditioning Program and the Summer Boys Basketball Camp.
Conditioning Camp
The Coyote Summer Strength and Conditioning Program returns this summer starting in June.
The camp is open to all students entering seventh to 12th grade.
The camp is broken up into nine weeks. The first week runs June 1 through 4 with the final week ending in late July (July 26 through 30).
There are also three sessions students can attend during camp days: the early morning session from 6 to 8 a.m., the morning session from 8 to 10 a.m., and the mid-morning session from 10 a.m. to noon.
All sessions will be at Williston High School.
In total, students participating will complete 42 workouts and will receive a t-shirt upon registering.
Any ninth through 12th grader who attends 30 sessions or more can earn a 1/2 credit for Summer P.E., according to a post on the Williston Coyotes Athletics and Activities Facebook page.
The cost to attend the camp is $50 and registration forms and payments can be mailed to or dropped off at the Activities Office at Williston High School.
In order for a student to participate, they must be registered, they payment must be received and the student must have a current physical on file, according to the post.
Although the camp already started, students can still sign up.
Registration forms can be found on the Williston Coyotes Athletics and Activities Facebook page.
Summer Boys Basketball Camp
The Summer Boys Basketball Camp is from June 1 through July 29.
Williston High School students who are interested in playing boys basketball in the fall and are entering ninth through 12th grade can attend.
The cost for the entire camps is $5 per student.
The camp is Monday through Thursday and is two hours long.
On Monday’s (except July 5) the camp is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; on Tuesday’s it’s 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; on Wednesday’s it’s 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (except June 16 and July 7); and on Thursday’s it’s 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
During the first hour, students will be doing drills and have some instruction from current coaches. During the second hour, students will play some games. In order to play the scrimmages, students have to show up for the first hour, unless otherwise communicated with the coaches.
All dates and times are subject to change, according to a flyer posted on the Williston Coyotes Athletics and Activities Facebook page.
For more information students can email David Lundeen, the varsity head coach, at daved.lundeen@willistonschools.com or Joe Barsh, the varsity assistant coach, at JBarsh12@gmail.com with questions.
Coyote Youth Basketball Camp
On June 15, 16 and 17 there will be a youth basketball camp for boys and girls in third through seventh grade.
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on those days third and fourth graders will attend.
From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. fifth through seventh graders will attend.
Early online registration is $75 per student and at the door registration is $90.
Concessions will also be available.
According to a flyer, the camp is intended to help youth learn how to play basketball and refine their skills.
“Campers should wear shorts and a T-shirt, socks and athletic shoes. Bring a basketball and water bottle with your name on it,” the flyer reads.
To sign up parents can go to https://forms.gle/ZFTiN5CsX3a2RXMm8 or mail or drop off a check at the WHS Activities Office.