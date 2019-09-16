On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Coyotes were at the Links of North Dakota, in Ray, to compete in the Williston Invitational. Despite the soggy terrain, the Coyotes continued their consistency with a third place overall finish and a team score of 355. This was the fourth consecutive meet in which Williston earned third place, and the sixth time in seven meets this season.
Only Bismarck Century (332) and Minot (347) placed higher than Williston. Leah Herbel of Century was the individual winner, shooting a 74 on the day. Meanwhile, senior Kaleigh Carmichael (82) led all Coyote golfers for the second time this season. Her younger sister, sophomore Carrie Carmichael, was two strokes behind that pace (84), and Chesni Strand rounded out Williston's top three (96).
Also at the meet, Mandan's Rachel Hallendorff shot a hole in one on the 11th hole.
The next meet for Williston is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 at the Vardon Golf Club, in Minot. Originally slated to take place on Sept. 13, this competition will serve as the regional qualifier for both JV and varsity teams.