On Monday, Sept. 23, the Williston Coyotes competed at the Links of North Dakota, in Ray, and came in third place at the WDA West Regional Tournament.
Williston (348) finished behind first place Bismarck Century (334) and second place Minot (341). Hannah Herbel of Century ended matters atop the individual leaderboard, shooting a 78 on the day and beating out Century teammate Leah Herbel in a first-place tiebreaker.
For the Coyotes, Kaleigh Carmichael (79) finished one stroke behind Herbel's pace, tying Bella Dobrinski of Minot. Meanwhile, younger sister Carrie Carmichael (82) also represented the Coyotes in the the top five individually, and Chesni Strand (90) rounded out the top three Williston golfers on the afternoon.
Up next on the schedule, the Coyotes are slated to compete in Wahpeton as part of the Class A State Tournament. The two-day tournament will begin on Monday, Sept. 30.