On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Williston Coyotes competed in the Dickinson Invite and took third in a four-team field at the Dickinson Recreation Center. Moorhead High School was the overall winner, ending the day with 607 team points.
Among the top performers for Williston, sophomore standout Marissa Branham won the 50-yard freestyle, clocking in at 25.94 seconds. In the 100-yard backstroke, Branham came in second with a time of 1:04.30. Meanwhile, Coyote teammate Torgun Knudsen placed first in the backstroke, completing the race in 1:03.56. Knudsen also registered a third place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:39.68).
In the 100-yard butterfly, Demi Peterson represented Williston with a second place finish (1:03.38) and Ellie Schmit took third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.55). In relay competition, the quartet of Branham, Knudsen, Peterson and Schmit took the top spot in the 200-yard medley (1:55.26), and second place in the 400-yard freestyle (3:52.06).
Additionally, Williston’s Myah Tofte, Savannah Goehring, Mandy Tibor and Kearyn Woodward placed third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:53.83).
Next up on the schedule for the Coyotes, they will take part in the WDA Championships, which are slated to begin in Bismarck on Saturday, Nov. 9