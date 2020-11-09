Kara Hansen, Kambree Draper and Dru Zander were all smiles and giggles when talking about their roles on the WHS varsity girls swimming and diving team during an Oct. 30 interview at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
They were happy as they talked about, well, everything—their daily practices and how they push themselves, the Sea Lions club, their role models, their coaches, their goals and everything else in between.
And as of Nov. 7, all three have qualified for the NDHSAA state meet on Nov. 14.
The best part?
They’re only in seventh grade.
At such a young age, Hansen, Draper and Zander have accomplished goals that seniors in high school are expected to do and have out-swam high schoolers left and right.
But their independent success evolved not just from natural skill and talent but from outstanding hard work, dedication, practice and by encouraging each other.
Hansen, Draper and Zander are already familiar with the tradition that makes up the Williston swim community.
They practice with two teams just about every day. They start their mornings at 5 a.m. so they can practice with the Sea Lions for several hours before school starts, then they practice in the afternoon for several more hours with the WHS team.
This has been something that older girls, like leaders Demi Peterson, Marissa Branham and Shawna Daley, have done before them and something girls younger than them will also do.
But it’s through these practices that Draper, Hansen and Zander are able to find success and support.
Draper and Hansen said that when they compete they focus on one another and try to not let the other opponents get in their head.
Also, Zander said the three of them have pushed each other for a very long time.
Sometimes they said it can be hard and difficult to maintain their motivation, but for the most part they said they rely on each other and their teammates if they can’t find it individually.
“We definitely look up to Demi and Marissa,” Zander said. “They are big influences on us, and they look out for us too, they help us out.”
Hansen said that many of the older swimmers are like sisters to her, Draper and Zander, and she said it’s nice to have people to look up to.
But the support they receive doesn’t stop there.
Zander said they get support from their parents, their coaches and the community.
Hansen said sometimes their friends outside the program support them as well.
And the list goes on, they said.
Throughout the entire interview, the girls made each other laugh, they joked with one another and they talked about shared memories that they use to help push themselves.
And in the end, when they were asked what they thought about being leaders themselves and inspirational in their own right, Zander said something similar to what Peterson said in an earlier interview—it’s an accomplished type of feeling.
“When people say you’re a seventh grader swimming for varsity, it’s... great,” Zander said.
When it comes down to it, they said their age has nothing to do with their skill and they don’t really think about their age as setting them apart from the older girls.
But what they do think about, is being humble and maintaining the motivation that they learned about through practices and that they find through each other.
This is something that Zander said isn’t hard to do.
“We were taught to do that,” she said regarding staying humble and motivated. “It’s something we’ve been doing forever.”