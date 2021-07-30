The Williston High School girls and boys swimming and diving teams will host their fourth annual 5K color run/walk on Aug. 7.
The 5K will be at Spring Lake Park.
Registration for the race starts at 9 a.m. and the race kicks off an hour later at 10 a.m.
The cost is $25 for each participant or $60 per family. Cash and check will only be accepted.
Everyone who registers will receive a T-shirt while supplies last, and there will be a BBQ after the race along with Jer Bear's snow cones.
The annual 5K is a way to help raise funds for the swimming and diving program to cover equipment costs, travel and other season expenses.
But last year Joe Kemp, the head coach for both teams, said overall there are two goals for the color run. One is to raise money for the teams, and the other is to bring more attention to the WHS swim program.