Eighteen girls qualified for state and the Williston High School girls swimming and diving team placed third at the 2020 WDA Championships on Nov. 7.
The championships were held in Williston at the Area Recreation Center.
Joe Kemp, the head coach for the team, said when the team started the day Saturday, there were nine girls who were officially qualified for state.
Then after a successful run, he said 18 are now on the state team.
“We had a ridiculously good day today,” Kemp said after the meet Saturday.
Additionally, he said that the number of girls going to state this year is higher than previous years.
He said the goal this year was to send between anywhere 14 and 17 girls to state, and he said the ones who did qualify were the ones he and his coaching staff were confident would qualify.
However, he also said there were girls who weren’t on the radar to qualify but did after all, surprising everyone.
Girls like Haile Sorenson who dropped about eight seconds in what was like a minute-long race and went on to qualify, he said.
“Today was so good,” Kemp said, wearing his pride on his sleeve. “My mind is kind of blown, we haven’t had a good day like this for a long time.”
Kemp also mentioned other successes during the day, including those of state qualifiers Leah Jorgenson and Katelyn Kolness.
The two competed in the diving event and Jorgenson had a 20 point personal record, which Kemp said puts her right near a podium spot at the state level.
He said Kolness had a 50 point PR as well, improving well enough to qualify for state.
But it wasn’t just a good day for the team. Kemp added that overall, the event turned out great, despite challenges posed by COVID-19 regulations.
“I just kept waiting for something bad to happen,” Kemp said. “But it’s a lot of good happening in one day, and you usually don’t get that...everything went right, that doesn’t happen very often.”
Now, as the team prepares for the state meet, which will be on Saturday, Nov. 14 in Bismarck and Mandan, Kemp said the girls who qualified before Saturday will continue to practice the same taper (this is like a practice plan) they were doing pre-WDA.
He said he is using the taper created by Dan Branham years ago and he said he will meet with Branham to see what to do for the younger girls during the practice week before state.
And as far as calming their nerves before the state meet, Kemp said his leaders on the team play a huge role in that.
All season, he said his senior leadership has constantly given advice to the younger girls or led by example.
He said those leaders can help the younger girls who qualified by telling them or showing them what kind of attitude is a good attitude to have going into state.
He said those girls have been through the wide range of emotions that come with preparing for a state meet and can help the younger girls who are experiencing it for the first time.
The 2020 NDHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Meet is set for Nov. 14. The swim portion will be in Bismarck and the dive portion will be in Mandan.