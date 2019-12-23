On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Williston Coyotes boys and girls varsity basketball teams both fell at home to the Bismarck Century Patriots. While the girls lost their contest, 66-50, the boy were defeated by the Patriots 59-50.
In the boys game, WHS junior Jorn Everson led his team in scoring with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Fellow Coyote teammate Wil Olson, a senior, also reached double-figure scoring totals with 10 points in defeat.
As for the Williston girls, Makia Remus led the Coyotes with 15 points of 6-of-12 shooting, and Brooklyn Douglas scored 12 points in a losing effort.
With identical season records of 1-4, both Williston basketball teams will face off against St. Mary’s in their next road contest on Saturday, Dec. 28.