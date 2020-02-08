In their final competition before the Feb. 15 regionals, the Williston Coyotes wrestling team split a pair of matches at a triangular meet with Bismarck Century and Watford City at the Rough Rider Center on Saturday, Feb. 8. After losing to Century 68-7, the Coyotes beat the Wolves on their home mat 45-30.
Coming into the triangular, Century boasted an overall season record of 20-4, and a conference mark of 6-2. Handling Watford City 80-0 in the first match of the afternoon, the Patriots faced the Coyotes in the second match.
Things started out well for the Coyotes as Williston won the first two matches. At 145 pounds, WHS sophomore Cutter Jones faced off against Century's Cole Radenz, and controlled action throughout. Jones held a 4-0 lead after the first period, and a 7-2 advantage after the second, going on to win a 7-3 decision.
In the next matchup at 152 pounds, junior Branden Norpel of Williston dispatched Century freshman Jax Gums by a final tally of 14-2 in a major decision victory. Unfortunately for the Coyotes, that proved to be the final highlight of the match as Century reeled off 68 unanswered team points for a decisive victory over Williston.
Meanwhile, the meet against Watford City was far more competitive. Norpel and Jones recorded their second match victories of the day with pins against Camden Barnett and Trey Polivka respectively.
In the 182-pound division, Jarek Anderson's match with Watford City's Connor Quintero went into overtime. Roughly halfway through the extra one-minute period, Anderson recorded a takedown of Quintero to come away with the match win for Williston. In heavyweight competition, Van Smith of WHS needed just 45 seconds to pin Watford City's Oskar Arnegard.
One of the most action packed matches of the day came in the 120-pound weight class which pitted Williston's Jack Coles against Izaak Boekelman of Watford City. Late in the third period, Coles nearly was able to pin Boekelman, however, the Wolves' sophomore turned the tables on Coles and took control in a see-saw affair down the stretch. With just 13 seconds to go, Boekelman pinned Coles for the match victory.
Williston wrestlers Wyatt Hansen (126), Kaleb Minton (132), Ty Wiedrich (138) and Landon Riely (220) also recorded match wins by way of forfeit against Watford City.