On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Williston Coyotes girls basketball team earned a 61-57 victory over the Minot Majettes during Donn Skadeland Night at Jon Cole Gymnasium.
In the first half, Minot pushed the tempo early and often, utilizing fastbreak opportunities on offense, and pressure defense to force several Williston turnovers. With 11:41 remaining in the period, Minot had built an 18-8 edge on the scoreboard.
After that point, Williston improved on their offensive execution, and was able to get back in the game. A Bridget Carvey three-pointer off an assist from Brooklyn Douglas trimmed the Minot lead to 25-24 with 6:07 remaining before intermission. Then, a Coyote transition opportunity led to a Chesni Strand breakaway layup, giving Williston their first lead of the game at 26-25.
Shortly after that, Strand split a pair of free throws which gave the Coyotes a 27-25 advantage, capping off a 19-7 Williston run. The Coyotes led by as many as four points in the half, and took a 31-29 lead into the break.
The second half was a hotly contested battle throughout that featured a total of six lead changes. The score was knotted up at 51-51 with 4:05 remaining in the game when a Carvey three point basket and Strand layup gave the Coyotes a 56-51 advantage. However, Minot answers back with four points of their own, making the score 56-55 in favor of Williston with 1:23 to go in the ballgame.
Inside the game’s final minute, the Coyotes held a 59-57 advantage with possession of the basketball, but could not convert on the offensive end, giving Minot a chance to tie or take the lead one final time. Then with 12 seconds to go in the contest, the Majettes were whistled for three seconds in the key, giving possession of the basketball back to the Coyotes.
After three intentional fouls by Minot to get in the penalty bonus, Williston’s Shelby Meyer iced the ball game at the foul line, sinking two free throws to give the Coyotes a 61-57 they would not relinquish. Four Williston players reached double figures in scoring with Carvey’s 19 points leading the club. For the Majettes, Allie Nelson led all players with 20.
Meanwhile in the the boys game later that evening, Minot utilized quick and crisp passing in their half court sets to find holes in the Coyote defense. By comparison, Williston struggled to find consistent offense and started to fall behind early.
With 6:30 remaining before the half, the Magicians opened up a double digit lead at 28-18, and eventually took a 44-30 advantage into the halftime locker room. In the second half, things went from bad to worse for Coyotes as the visiting Magicians opened up a 20-point advantage with 14:14 to go in the game. Minot would go on to cruise to a 85-67 victory. Wil Olson poured in 38 points for Williston in defeat.
Up next, both Williston varsity basketball clubs are scheduled to face the Legacy Sabers on the road, Saturday, Dec. 14.