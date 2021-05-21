The Williston High School softball team lost its final two regular season games on Thursday, May 20, dropping a doubleheader against Minot.
Minot won 24-1 in the second game, but the Lady Coyotes played an excellent first game, losing just 8-5.
Statistics for the first game are on GameChanger, but there are no stats uploaded for the second game.
Williston actually ended the first game with a big hits advantage, 12-5, but Minot was able to eke out the win.
Williston had a 2-1 lead after the second inning, and in the third inning, Minot scored four runs to take a 5-2 lead.
Minot scored three more runs in the sixth, and Williston scored three runs combined in the sixth and seventh, just a few shy of tying the game.
Savannah Douglas led the team with two runs batted in, and Jayden Dillon and Corynna Turnquist each had an RBI as well.
Douglas, Dillon, Jaidyn Nass and Sierra Main each had two hits to lead Williston, and Turnquist, Olivia Bervig, Marlee Jorgenson and Samantha Fuchs each had one hit.
The next game for Williston is a home game on Monday, May 24, when the Lady Coyotes host Watford City for a play-in game for the Regional Tournament.