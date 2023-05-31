WHS softball photo 23

The Coyotes finished the season 9-18 overall and 8-10 in the WDA, finishing seventh. 

The Williston High School softball season has come to an end after the Coyotes failed to qualify for the state tournament that began Thursday.

On May 25, the Coyotes matched up against Jamestown in the team's first-round matchup. Williston lost the two previous matchups against the Blue Jays on May 11. The Coyotes lost the series 11-1 and 5-0, giving Williston motivation to get their revenge. 



