The Williston High School softball season has come to an end after the Coyotes failed to qualify for the state tournament that began Thursday.
On May 25, the Coyotes matched up against Jamestown in the team's first-round matchup. Williston lost the two previous matchups against the Blue Jays on May 11. The Coyotes lost the series 11-1 and 5-0, giving Williston motivation to get their revenge.
Senior Caeleigh Goodman got the start on the mound, beginning her game with a walk followed by three outs. Goodman pitched a complete game, finishing six innings, striking out six batters, and allowing five runs off four hits.
Williston's defense kept the Blue Jays' offense at bay the whole game, but the Coyotes offense struggled to find momentum throughout the game, ending the game without a hit. The Coyotes lost the first-round matchup 5-0.
Although the loss meant the Coyotes couldn't win the WDA, qualifying for the state tournament was still in play for Williston. The following day, May 26, the Coyotes faced Manden in the loser-out game. The Coyotes had to win the next two games in order to qualify.
Goodman got her final start as a Coyote in the game, pitching one inning and tallying a strikeout. Eighth grader Mekiah Klumker finished the game for Williston, pitching five innings and striking out four batters.
Manden took momentum early in the first two innings, scoring 11 runs, putting the Coyotes in a tough spot early on. The Coyotes offense got the bats going to begin a comeback attempt.
Junior Kierra Slagle got the Coyotes on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI from a fielder's choice. Eighth grader Allison Wilcox earned an RBI in the inning off a pop fly. Slage kept the offense going in the fifth with a three-run triple. Unfortunately for the Coyotes, the deficit from the Braves was too much to overcome. Williston lost 14-7 and was eliminated from state contention.
The Coyotes finished 9-18 overall and 8-10 in the WDA, finishing seventh in the standings, a game behind the fifth-place spot. In the middle of the season, the Coyotes had a six-game winning streak during which the team outscored its opponents 93-20.
Seniors Goodman and Samantha Fuchs were the team's seniors playing their final games, leaving everything on the field during the tournament.