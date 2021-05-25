A thrilling seventh inning capped off a terrific overall game in which the Williston High School softball team defeated Watford City High School 12-11 in a play-in game on Monday, May 24, earning the chance to play in the Western Dakota Association tournament.
The Lady Coyotes trailed big during the middle portion of the game, but they made a comeback that put them in a position to win.
That rally gave Williston an 11-9 lead heading into the seventh inning, putting Watford City in a tough spot, but the Lady Wolves responded and made the game even more exciting.
After getting the first out in the top of the seventh, Watford City had even less room for errors. But Alexis Davis kicked things off for Watford City, drawing a walk.
Madison Spacher came up next, dropping a single into shallow right field. Williston wasn’t able to get the ball in quickly, and recognizing that, Davis took off for third base after reaching second.
The throw to third was wild, allowing Davis to come around and score and Spacher to advance to third herself.
After Spacher’s at-bat, Maci Comstock singled up the middle to drive in Spacher, tying the game at 11.
Williston was able to stop the damage there, ending the inning before Watford City could do anything else.
With the game tied, the Lady Coyotes just needed one run to get the win and keep their season alive, and Sierra Main, who was already having a big game, was the one to drive in the winning run.
Zoe Lautenschlager led off the bottom half of the inning and drew a walk, and Samantha Fuchs followed her up with a double down the left field line, setting up Main with a great opportunity.
Main hit a fly ball to right field, flying out but hitting it deep enough to allow Lautenschlager to tag up and score the winning run.
Main said it felt good to bring in the winning run, and she was in fact trying to hit the ball to the right side.
“I feel like it’s the best way I could go out probably,” Main said. “You know I’ve spent so much time here on this field and I think it was the best way I could do it.”
Earlier in the game, Main also hit a grand slam during the Lady Coyotes’ big fourth inning that was a crucial part of the win.
“That was probably the best thing I’ve ever done in my whole life,” Main said of the grand slam. “I feel like that made my whole high school career. It was the best feeling ever.”
Prior to the fourth inning, Watford City held a 4-3 lead. In the top of the fourth, the Lady Wolves scored five runs, extending their lead to 9-3.
In the bottom of the fourth, though, Williston scored seven runs to take a 10-9 lead, becoming an 11-9 lead after one more run in the fifth.
Main led Williston with an incredible six runs batted in. Also recording RBIs were Kierra Slagle (one), Marlee Jorgenson (one), Jaidyn Nass (two) and Jayden Dillon (one).
Savannah Douglas led Williston with three hits in the game. Fuchs, Main and Slagle each had two hits as well.
Lautenschlager, Jorgenson, Nass, Corynna Turnquist and Aaliyah Bertelsen each had one hit.
For Watford City, Comstock led the team with three RBIs, and Spacher and Deveny Maria Rubalcava each had two RBIs. Jordyn Pedersen also had one RBI.
Spacher led the team with three hits. Comstock, Maria Rubalcava, Riley Faller and Akira Hogue each had two hits, and Pedersen and Davis each had one hit.
With the win, Williston advanced to the WDA tournament where they will face Dickinson in the first round on Thursday, May 27.
Main said Dickinson will be a tough opponent, but she said she wants to have fun and make it a good game.