Area teams have had a very slow start to the season all thanks to the weather.
A winter storm that dumped several inches of snow in western North Dakota put spring activities on a temporary hold until the snow melts.
That’s when field conditions can improve allowing outdoor games, matches and meets to resume.
The Williston High School softball team was one of those teams that wasn’t spared from the abrupt change in schedules.
Postponed Games
After a strong start to the season, things slowed down last week when they Lady Coyotes missed out on several games as a result of the weather.
They were supposed to play Turtle Mountain on April 9 but that was changed to April 28; they were supposed to play Mandan on April 14 but that game was rescheduled to May 5; and they were supposed to play Minot on April 19 but that game hasn’t been rescheduled yet.
However, weather and field conditions permitting, the Lady Coyotes return to action on April 21 when they host Sidney High School from Sidney, Montana at the Western Star Softball Complex in Williston.
Game time is set for 6 p.m. with a JV game starting at 4 p.m.
Sea
son Opener
The Lady Coyotes kicked off the season with three wins and two losses.
They defeated Watford City in a non-conference April 1 doubleheader (13-12, 16-3), they won one game over Sidney High School on April 7 (17-6), then they lost two conference games to Jamestown on April 8 (0-15, 2-12).
The doubleheader against Jamestown was the last game the Lady Coyotes played before the storm, and it was a difficult one.
They were shut-out in the first game and only managed two runs in the second.
Now, Jamestown is ranked higher in the WDA and was voted to tie for fourth this year in the preseason coaches’ poll while Williston was pegged to finish second to last.
Additionally, Jamestown is actually first place in the WDA as of April 18.
This is because they played and won all their conference games so far.
But Williston hasn’t had a chance to truly show off their capabilities.
The doubleheader against Jamestown was the first conference match of the season and before that Williston was on a three-game winning streak.
So, with a new coach and several returning starters, Williston has potential this season and more than enough opportunity to finish higher than eighth place in the WDA.
Roster/Schedule
Here’s a look at the roster this season and the rest of the schedule. The roster was found on the NDHSAA website while the schedule was found on the WDA website.
Roster
No. 1 Kierra Slagle, sophomore shortstop and second base
No. 3 Caeleigh Goodman, junior, pitcher No. 6 Chloee Stundal, eighth grade, shortstop
No. 8 Lola Senderhauf, freshman, right field and first base
No. 10 Taylor Washburn, sophomore, center field
No. 13 Olivia Bervig, senior, left field and center field
No. 15 Marlee Jorgenson, senior, first base
No. 16 Jaidyn Nass, sophomore, shortstop and second base
No. 17 Rylea Iverson, senior, third base No. 22 Samantha Fuchs, junior, second base
No. 24 Eleanor Stenberg, freshman, third base
No. 28 Gracie Strickland, freshman, catcher
No. 29 McKayla Stiyer, freshman, left field
No. 30 Aaliyah Bertelsen, sophomore, catcher
Schedule
April 21 at 6 p.m. vs. Sidney High
April 22 at 4:30 p.m. @ Bismarck High School
April 26 at 4:30 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain
April 28 at 4:30 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain (date changed from April 9)
April 29-April 30 tournament @ Devils Lake High School (time is TBD)
May 3 at 4:30 p.m. vs. Dickinson
May 5 at 4:30 p.m. @ Mandan (reschedule from April 14)
May 6-May 7 tournament in Fargo (time is TBD)
May 10 at 4:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Century
May 13 at 4:30 p.m. @ Watford City
May 16 4:30 p.m. vs. Beulah
May 17 4:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck Legacy
May 19 4:30 p.m. @ Minot (non-counter)
May 26-28 is the WDA Regional Tournament. Bismarck Public Schools will host the tourney in Bismarck, but the start times are still to be determined.
June 2-4 is the NDHSAA Class A Softball State Tournament. Fargo is hosting and the time is still to be determined.