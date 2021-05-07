The Williston High School softball team had a change of plans for its game on Tuesday, May 4, facing off against Bismarck High School instead of the previously-scheduled game against Sidney High School.
Bismarck was able to establish an early lead and never look back, defeating Williston 17-1 in the first game and 25-3 in the second game, according to the Western Dakota Association website.
In the first game, the Lady Demons scored one run in the first inning and two runs in the second, so Williston did a good job of holding Bismarck down in the first couple innings.
The third and fourth inning were where Bismarck erupted, though, scoring five and eight runs in those innings respectively.
After Bismarck scored its final run in the top of the fifth inning, Williston was able to score a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Savannah Douglas kicked things off in the bottom of the fifth, getting ahold of a pitch and driving it to center field for a triple.
After getting its first out, Williston was able to score with the next batter, Corynna Turnquist.
Turnquist hit a sacrifice fly out to right field, and Douglas was able to tag up and score, giving Williston its run and avoiding the shutout.
Overall in the game, the Lady Coyotes had three hits. Kierra Slagle, Samantha Fuchs and Douglas were the three players with hits, and Zoe Lautenschlager was able to draw a walk to get on base. Turnquist finished the game with Williston’s one run batted in.
Then in the second game, Williston’s highlight came in the third inning when the Lady Coyotes got on the board with three runs.
Overall, Slagle had two hits out of three at bats and Douglas had one hit out of three at bats and two RBIs.
While Williston was supposed to originally play against Sidney on Tuesday, the future of that game is not yet known, as of Friday, May 7.
According to a post from Sidney, the two schools are trying to make the game up, but there are limited dates in which to make the game up.
Williston has a packed weekend of games next, as on May 7 and Saturday, May 8, the Lady Coyotes will be in Fargo for games against some Eastern Dakota Conference teams.